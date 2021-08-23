Frame & Reference is a conversation between Cinematographers hosted by DP and PVC Contributing writer Kenny McMillan. Each episode dives into the respective DP’s current and past work, as well as what influences and inspires them. These discussions are an entertaining and informative look in to the world making films through the lens of the people who shoot them. You can listen to Frame & Reference where all the best podcasts are listened to like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Each episode can also be found in video form on YouTube. Follow Frame & Reference on Twitter and Instagram for more content, and check your favorite app every Thursday for new episodes.

Welcome to our second episode of Lens Month! This week, Kenny talks with Alex Nelson of Zero Optik. Zero Optik is a Los Angeles based firm that specializes in modifying and customizing lenses for cinematography. Recently, Zero Optik rehoused the Canon Rangefinder lenses for Zack Snyder’s zombie thriller “Army of the Dead” which helped to give the film its distinct vintage look. In this podcast, Kenny and Alex dive into some nerdy lens talk and also touch on some insider info on the lens industry. We think you’re going to like this one so sit back and enjoy! Check out Zero Optik’s website here and follow them on Instagram at @zerooptik