What’s new in After Effects 24.0 (the October 10 2023 Release) details the recent feature additions, like an improved Rotobrush. By Adobe MAX, the features were already well known (AEP roundup) from the beta announcements.

Actually, After Effects 24.0.2 is the latest version, with two small changes.

The top feature in beta now is True 3D Workspace. Among others, Flomotion took at tour in New 3D Features In After Effects – Game Changer – Tutorial. Cinecom had some good observations in This NEW After Effects Update is INSANE!

At this year’s Adobe MAX 2023 (roundup), Adobe researchers demonstrated several cutting-edge technologies that might someday become features in Adobe products. So, what did Adobe MAX 2023 Sneaks session show? How about: generative fill for video, scene and camera change integrations, animatable surfaces, video upscaling, auto-dubbing, next-gen gen-fill, reflection removal, customizable vector lettering, Illustrator 3D modeling, AI vector images from doodles, AI 3D for cartoons and storyboards. Here’s Project Fast Fill for example, which harnesses Generative Fill.

Adobe Live posted MAX 2023 sessions on AE, like this summary of new features with Alex Hogue and Kyle Hamrick, First Takes from the Community: Motion Graphics in After Effects.

A Billionaire Immortal Entrepreneur was given a graphic treatment in “Let X=X,” I mean, I Animated the WORST Rebrand Ever (and Cried…) by Ben Marriott. Perhaps those with undo influence shouldn’t have too much control.

Chris Zwar was back with his latest video on color in After Effects with Color Management Part 20: HDR Compositing just looks better! This follows Color Management Part 19: High Dynamic Range – introducing HDR. Chris says that “understanding HDR video, what it is and how to use it, is essential for all After Effects users, even if it’s not something that is affecting your daily work right now.”

Snap up Chunk’s free pack of ten gradient map presets using the Colorama effect, if you need to get colorful. All presets are editable, encouraging refinement and tweaking, all applied to a single adjustment layer on top of your design. Gradient Maps in After Effects – Free Colorama Preset Pack shares the experience. Also, check out the Chunk RESOURCES hub full of handy links for motion designers.

You got billions of colors, so show it after you consume Chuck’s Ultimate Neon Sign Tutorial for After Effects – 100% Plugin Free, also below.

If you have a spare hour for a web-style tutorial, see Level Up Your Explainer Animations In After Effects (FREE Mini-Course) from Motion By Scott. Assets and the Project File are free.

Map animation is still going strong. Boone Loves Video was back with 3D TERRAIN in Adobe After Effects ⛰️ GEOlayers 3 + Helium. His 3D terrain works with native After Effects cameras and will cast shadows from lights. Meanwhile, Flat Pack FX added EASY WAY To Create 3D Map Routes | GEOlayers & After Effects. Also, interesting examples of map animations can be found at the CaspianReport, for example, in the recent video How Gaza could trigger a regional war.

Create a Waveform Between Two Paths using an Expression in After Effects at aescripts + aeplugins helps you generate a waveform between two paths with knowledge from The Power of Expression Book. You can download the After Effects project file to get the expression.

And, Animatable reminded us that Wave Path for After Effects is free to download.

Christopher Vranos offers an Introduction to After Effects – Beginner Level.

Will Taylor says This is how you loop the wiggle expression in After Effects…

Ahead of the release of ARM chips from competitors, Apple release their next incremental upgrade with the M3 series on October 30, but really just for laptops for now. Notable takes include Apple M3 Deep Dive: The Details Most Skipped Over from Snazzy Labs, Apple Goes ALL IN on AI with M3 Silicon from Ai Flux, and the short Behind the scenes: An Apple Event shot on iPhone from Apple.

After Effects expert and developer Stu Maschwitz has a New Post, New Video, + Free LUTs for iPhone 15 Pro Log at Prolost.