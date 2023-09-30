News in September slowed a bit (if you ignore the tag #AfterEffects).

Adobe got a jump on features announced for the IBC conference by releasing them earlier to the Beta programs (noted in the August AEP roundup). See Adobe video-AI announcements for IBC for info on new 3D features in AE, as well as the new AI-enhanced Roto Brush. The bigger features in the Premiere Pro beta are improvements to Text-Based Editing and a new Enhance Speech feature to remove audio noise.

Also, Firefly is now out of beta with a new Firefly web application. Firefly-powered generative AI capabilities are street legal and now natively integrated into Photoshop, Illustrator, and Adobe Express. Note that Creative Cloud, Firefly, and Express Premium plans take a step into a brave new world of Generative Credits – and a moderate price increase. Generative Credits limits (and amounts) will start November 1, 2023, the same time as Creative Cloud plan increases in North America, Central America, South America and Europe.

Adobe went beyond the teaser videos in a long Adobe Live Event | What’s New In Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Frame.io.

Cut to the Point has a short but comprehensive look at What’s New in Premiere Pro Beta (Fall 2023). Let’s hope that no one takes Davinci Resolve too lightly, given the bravado of Premiere Basics’ This Update Makes Premiere KING! (Insane Features). And Capcut came out of nowhere on mobile then released a desktop app; see Video Editing’s Biggest Rivalry: Premiere Pro VS Capcut. Young whippersnappers!

flomotion discussed the latest in 3D in the AE beta app in NEW 3D FEATURES IN AFTER EFFECTS – GAME CHANGER – Tutorial. See also the Jake in Motion coverage from the August roundup.

Premiere Gal says that AE Beta’s New Rotobrush 3.0 – It’s actually pretty good! Gal tests the new Rotobrush 3.0 with complex shots, and compares the new Rotobrush 3.0 to other rotoscoping tools like Runway and Capcut to find out which is best for different use cases.

Among several others, Olufemii compared more tools in The Ultimate RotoBrush 3.0 VS [Resolve’s] Magic Mask Showdown and Rotobrush 3.0 vs Mask Prompter. Earlier, BIGFILMS posted on the newer AE plug-in in Mask Prompter: The New ROTOBRUSH Killer!

Chris Zwar was back with his latest on color in After Effects with Color Management Part 19: High Dynamic Range – introducing HDR. Chris says that “understanding HDR video, what it is and how to use it, is essential for all After Effects users, even if it’s not something that is affecting your daily work right now.”

Tutorials View+ posted an effect that will probably be more popular after iOS 17. See After Effects Double Pop Confetti Party Popper Easy Tutorial. They could fix it on the example with Rotobrush or another tool you might have seen recently. If you’re looking for more basics, check out Learn After Effects in 60 minutes | Full Masterclass by Max Novak.

This time, Manuel does Motion has an intro level tutorial, Creating Scribble Textures inside After Effects. And SonduckFilm posted 5 VFX All After Effects Users Should Know and The Best Effects For Motion Graphics in After Effects.

Shawn Anderson for Olufemii unveils his top 10 After Effects plug-ins reshaping VFX and 3D animation; see After Effects Plugins That Make VFX EASY. Mapal had a different take in Top Plugins for After Effects (2023).

Ben Marriott shared 47 Amazing FREE Resources for Motion Designers.

PiXimperfect posted Top 7 NEW Features Explained! – Photoshop 2024. He’s has several more new tutorials on Generative Fill that you may like.

Please note that these roundups are for quick review and comparison — and After Effects Portal can only skim the surface of what’s out there.