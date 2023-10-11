The Adobe Max 2023 conference has begun. Adobe unveiled the latest version of Adobe Creative Cloud, with more than 100 new features across Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and beyond, including new Firefly generative AI features. The new AI features are very interesting and include Firefly Image 2 Model, Adobe Firefly Vector Model and Adobe Firefly Design Model, all designed to generate content safe for commercial use.

There are 42 After Effects Max sessions, with 18 online (some provide “Session Resources”). There’s a ton more; for example, Premiere Pro has 36 sessions with 14 online. No one can watch all the videos provided!

Then there are the sneak peeks, more coming later today (teaser below).

Here’s some of the new stuff discussed at MAX 2023:

Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Frame.io

Adobe Firefly

Firefly Image 2 Model is the next generation of generative AI for imaging, significantly advancing Firefly creative control and image quality, designed to be safe for commercial use.

Firefly Vector Model is the world’s first generative AI model for vector graphics and expands Firefly into the next media type, powering new Text to Vector Graphic in Illustrator.

Firefly Design Model, the industry’s first model of its kind , powers instant generation of template designs with Text to Template capability that are fully editable in Adobe Express.

Generative Match, launched in beta, is a product of Adobe's responsible AI development.

Adobe Illustrator

All-new Firefly-powered Text to Vector Graphic in Illustrator generates editable, high-quality vector graphics, including a wide array of icons, scenes and patterns quickly and easily from simple text prompts. The new capability is the perfect tool for inspiration, mood boards, marketing and advertising graphic creation and more.

Additional new innovations include updates to Retype, to turn static text into editable text by quickly identifying similar fonts from Adobe Fonts; Mockup, to quickly transform images and graphics into realistic-looking product and branding mockups; along with updates to Share for Review that make collaborating and exchanging feedback faster than ever.

Adobe Photoshop

Firefly-powered Generative Fill in Photoshop has seen a 10X adoption rate compared to past releases. Because it’s so addicting, it’ll be interesting when the paywall goes up in November.

Also now available to all Photoshop subscribers as part of their subscription, Photoshop on the web is also available on Google Chromebook Plus devices.

Adobe Lightroom

New AI-powered innovations includes HDR Optimization, Point Color, Content Credentials, and a Lens Blur that makes it easier than ever to add an aesthetic blur effect to any part of a photograph without requiring an expensive camera lens.

The all-new mobile-optimized editing experience streamlines the Lightroom mobile toolbar to prioritize editing photos on your phone.

Adobe Stock