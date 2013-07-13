Welcome to episode 15 of the After Effects ExtendScript Training series. This week, it's keyframes, keyframes, keyframes. Back in episodes 4, 5, and 6, we went over reading values and setting values on various project items and layer properties, but we never took that step down into the next level of the hierarchy and talk about keyframes. The fact of the matter was that keyframes are and are not as straight forward as you may think. Because of this, it was necessary to give keyframes their own episode. Which quickly became a two part episode as well. We will go through and manually create standard keyframes on a property, read keyframe values from a property, as well as transfer keyframes from one layer property to another layer property. This will also involve building some handy functions which will allow us to deal with standard, hold, ease and roving keyframes. We have lots to go over, so let's get started.

In this episode:

– Create keyframes

– Read keyframe values

– Set keyframe values

– Create function to collect all keyframes on a property (Key types: Hold, Easy Ease, Ease In, Ease Out, Roving)

– Create function to transfer keyframes to another layer (Key types: Hold, Easy Ease, Ease In, Ease Out, Roving)