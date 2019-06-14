Filmtools

The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 8 (w/ High Speed Cinematographer Peter Cote)

A Detailed Conversation With A Passionate Filmmaker

Profile Picture Filmtools June 14, 2019

Each week The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about their career, relevant news within the industry, and about the art and gear behind filmmaking.

Peter Cote holding a camera

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the season one finale of The Filmtools Podcast, we talked with director and cinematographer Peter Cote! Born and raised in Michigan, Peter first found work on HBO’s “The Pacific” and later built his own commercial production company. After creating a viral ad for Levis and working on other major campaigns, Peter decided to move on from the growing business to pursue other passions. In recent years, Peter has mastered the complex Phantom Flex 4K camera which he has used on ad spots for Nike, Nickelodeon, MGM, Under Armor and more. You can hear the full podcast below:

If you want to learn more about Peter, check out his work on his website (www.petercote.com) or on his instagram (@petercote)!

Thank you for listening to The Filmtools Podcast! We are hard at work setting up more fantastic conversations with filmmakers and updating our podcast space. If you enjoyed any of this seasons episodes, we encourage you to share this podcast with a friend!

Also, we have been hard at work with Art of the Cut writer Steve Hullfish on a new podcast. The Art of the Cut Podcast will feature candid and informative interviews with the top film and tv editors of today. If this sounds interesting to you, make sure to look out for The Art of the Cut Podcast which will be available in the coming week!

The Filmtools Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Radio Public and Pocket Casts. Make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast listening platform and, if you like the shows, tell your friends!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2:1 Ultra Macro from Venus Optics is now shipping

Learn Maya in 30 minutes, for free

Profile Picture
Filmtools
editor

You Might Also Like

The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 7 with Director of Photography Kaity Williams
Filmtools

The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 7 with Director of Photography Kaity Williams

Each week The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about...
The Filmtools Podcast Eps 6. with Producer & Cinematographer Mauricio van Hasselt
Filmtools

The Filmtools Podcast Eps 6. with Producer & Cinematographer Mauricio van Hasselt

Each week, The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about...
The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 5 with Cinematographer & VFX Artist Phil Holland
Filmtools

The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 5 with Cinematographer & VFX Artist Phil Holland

Each week The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about...
The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 4 with Director Cole Walliser
Filmtools

The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 4 with Director Cole Walliser

Each week The Filmtools Podcast will talk with industry professionals in a candid conversation...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of