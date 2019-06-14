Each week The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about their career, relevant news within the industry, and about the art and gear behind filmmaking.

For the season one finale of The Filmtools Podcast, we talked with director and cinematographer Peter Cote! Born and raised in Michigan, Peter first found work on HBO’s “The Pacific” and later built his own commercial production company. After creating a viral ad for Levis and working on other major campaigns, Peter decided to move on from the growing business to pursue other passions. In recent years, Peter has mastered the complex Phantom Flex 4K camera which he has used on ad spots for Nike, Nickelodeon, MGM, Under Armor and more. You can hear the full podcast below:

If you want to learn more about Peter, check out his work on his website (www.petercote.com) or on his instagram (@petercote)!

