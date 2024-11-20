For Black Friday this year, I talked my boss into doing an exclusive sale on some of our best-selling and most essential items on Filmtools.com. The catch is that you have to watch my full video to get the coupon code (or I might sneak it into this article).

The holiday season is officially here, and for filmmakers, it’s the perfect time to gear up or surprise your favorite creative with a thoughtful gift. If you’re scrambling to find the ideal stocking stuffer for the filmmakers in your life—or just want to treat yourself—Filmtools has curated a list of Black Friday must-haves. And the best part? (Almost) Everything on this list is under $30! Whether it’s a versatile piece of gear or an essential expendable, these picks are sure to delight. Here’s the full Filmtools 2024 Gift Guide.

Filmtools Micro Apple Box

Let’s kick things off with the Filmtools Micro Apple Box. Don’t be fooled by its compact size—this tiny powerhouse is incredibly sturdy and perfect for a variety of uses on set. Need to add a little height to your shot or level out a piece of gear? This box has you covered. It fits in the palm of your hand, making it easy to stash in your kit or pocket. While it may not come with Roger Deakins’ signature touch, it’s certainly a tool any filmmaker will appreciate for its versatility. (MSRP: $20.00)

Filmtools Apple Box Plush Dog Toy

For the film-loving pet owner, the Apple Box Plush Toy is an adorable option. Modeled after the classic apple box, this plush toy features a squeaker inside to keep your furry friend entertained. While it’s not built to withstand the rigors of a film set, it’s a fun nod to your craft that your pet will love. Just make sure to “86” it before your dog tears it apart! (MSRP: $20.00)

Filmtools 2” Black Gaffer Tape

No filmmaker’s gear bag is complete without a roll of black gaffer tape. The Filmtools 2” Black Gaffer Tape is a go-to for holding down cables, rigging setups, and solving countless on-set problems. It’s a gift that will earn you a heartfelt thank-you since most filmmakers loathe buying expendables unless production is footing the bill. (MSRP: $22.71)

Micro Gaffer Tape 4-Pack

For a more portable option, check out the Micro Gaffer Tape 4-Pack. These pint-sized rolls feature fluorescent colors that stand out in any lighting condition, making them perfect for labeling equipment, marking positions, or organizing gear. Compact and lightweight, they’re easy to keep on hand during shoots, ensuring you’re always prepared. (MSRP: $19.95)

Joe’s Sticky Stuff

When you need a clean, strong adhesive for lightweight setups, Joe’s Sticky Stuff is the ultimate solution. This butyl adhesive tape is a lifesaver on set, perfect for quick fixes, mounting lightweight props, or even adding a personal touch to an otherwise bare space. It’s easy to use, mess-free, and incredibly practical—an essential addition to any filmmaker’s toolkit. (MSRP: $24.00)

Filmtools Comfort Fit Gloves

Every filmmaker knows the importance of protecting their hands on set. The Filmtools Comfort Fit Gloves are durable enough for tough jobs while remaining soft and flexible enough for all-day wear. From rigging to handling hot lights, these gloves are built for versatility and comfort. (MSRP: $27.99)

Pair them with the Nylon Glove Clip, and you’ll never have to worry about losing them between takes. (MSRP: $14.87)

Filmtools Hoo Rag

Whether you’re working on a gritty location shoot or need to keep your hair out of the way, the Hoo Rag is a must-have accessory. This multi-functional piece can be worn as a bandana, headband, face mask, or balaclava, offering protection and style no matter where the day takes you. (MSRP: $19.95)

Filmtools Mini Sand Bag 1lb.

The 1-pound Mini Sandbag may be small, but its usefulness on set is immense. Whether you need to stabilize lightweight equipment or counterbalance a small rig, this mini sandbag punches above its weight class. Pair it with the Matthews 5” Pocket C-Stand for a compact yet powerful setup. Though the C-stand is a bit of a splurge at $139, it’s a holiday bestseller for good reason—perfect for miniature work or unique setups. (MSRP: $36.47)

Matthews 5″ Pocket C-Stand

This pint-sized version of the classic C-stand is designed for tabletop photography, small-scale filmmaking, and compact rigging solutions. Despite its small stature, it offers all the functionality of a full-size C-stand, including adjustable arms and durable construction. At $139, it’s a step above the other stocking stuffers on this list, but its versatility and quality make it a standout holiday gift.

Filmtools Gift Wrapping

To tie it all together, Filmtools Gift Wrapping adds a special touch to your holiday presents. This playful wrapping paper is a nod to the world of filmmaking, making your gift stand out under the tree. (MSRP: $10.00)

Exclusive Holiday Savings

As a token of appreciation for our community, Filmtools is offering a 15% discount on all the items listed above. Use the promo code SOCIAL15 at checkout to score these deals and make your holiday season even more special. The code is valid through December 20st, 2024. Once again, here’s the full Filmtools 2024 Gift Guide.

On behalf of everyone at Filmtools and Pro Video Coalition, we wish you a wonderful Thanksgiving and a happy holiday season!