The Filmtools Podcast Eps. 5 with Cinematographer & VFX Artist Phil Holland

A Informative Conversation with an Industry Pro

Each week The Filmtools Podcast talks with industry professionals in a candid conversation about their career, relevant news within the industry, and about the art and gear behind filmmaking.

This week we had a conversation with cinematographer, director, VFX artist, and colorist Phil Holland. Phil has decades of experience in the industry having found his way onto film sets as a teenager in the San Fernando Valley. Hear from Phil about his break into the big time with his work as a VFX artist for films like “The Mummy”, Planet of the Apes”, and “Iron Man”.

Listen to the full podcast below:

The Filmtools Podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Breaker, Radio Public and Pocket Casts. Make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast listening platform and, if you like the shows, tell your friends!


