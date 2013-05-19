After Effects ExtendScript Training: Ep. 7

ExtendScript Script Writing Training

By David Torno May 19, 2013 Uncategorised

Welcome to episode 7 of the After Effects ExtendScript Training series. This week we will be creating new comps and folders as well as creating Nulls, Solids and Text layers.

If you have missed the last few episodes you can find them here:

Episode 1 (Intro)

Episode 2 (Javascript Basics p1)

Episode 3 (Javascript Basics p2)

Episode 4 (After Effects Object Model structure overview / Script Preparation and development tips / Single Item Access of various project items, comps and layers)

Episode 5 (Access Renderqueue items, output modules and file paths / Multiple item access of project items, comps and layers / Batch change all renderqueue items file paths)

Episode 6 (Collecting data into an Array() / Changing values / Various tips)

In this episode:
– Create new comps and folders
– Create Null, Solid, and Text layers

 

 


Tags:
Share:

Looking for a Job in DAM?

Beyond AVCHD: a proposed new standard for AVCHD cam manufacturers

David Torno

David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his knowledge in Visual Effects by learning new softwares and techniques that are being used. Along the way he also contributes to the visual effects community by offering helpful tools, and tutorials that creative professionals around the world can benefit from.

You Might Also Like

Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Drew Ganyer

Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Drew Ganyer

August 11, 2017
Filmmaker Friday Featuring Filmmaker Jacob Steagall

Filmmaker Friday Featuring Filmmaker Jacob Steagall

July 28, 2017
Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker John Gardiner

Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker John Gardiner

July 21, 2017

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "After Effects ExtendScript Training: Ep. 7"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Joeyray Hall
Joeyray Hall

I am new to scripting and am having great trouble adding an image from the project to a comp as a layer. I cannot seem to find or understand how to do it. I have a comp and image in the project I just want to script the image and others into the comp as layers. This seems to me to be something that is simple but I am just not understanding what code is needed to do it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 8, 2017 6:44 AM
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails