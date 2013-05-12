Welcome to episode 6 of the After Effects ExtendScript Training series. This week we will be learning to collect data from multiple assets into an Array() via a loop. We are also going to learn how to set various values of comps, layers and properties via ExtendScript.
If you have missed the last few episodes you can find them here:
Episode 1 (Intro)
Episode 2 (Javascript Basics p1)
Episode 3 (Javascript Basics p2)
Episode 4 (After Effects Object Model structure overview / Script Preparation and development tips / Single Item Access of various project items, comps and layers)
Episode 5 (Access Renderqueue items, output modules and file paths / Multiple item access of project items, comps and layers / Batch change all renderqueue items file paths)
In this episode:
– Collecting data into an Array()
– Changing values
– Various tips
1 Comment on "After Effects ExtendScript Training: Ep. 6"
So I have to ask; how do you save the data collected in your array to a file for use elsewhere?
(i.e. I collect the data from a comp and then save out to a txt or exl file and use the data from the array to setup another comp later not associated with the original project.)