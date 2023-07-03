In the first instalment of the Affinity Masterclass, professional miniature artist Felix Hernandez shows you every step he takes to create one of his signature masterpieces.

Learn from the best of the best with Affinity Masterclass, a new video series brought to you by the team behind the award-winning creative software suite. It starts Tuesday, July 4!

Affinity’s Masterclass series starts with an invitation from photographer Felix Hernandez: “Welcome to the wonderful world of creation.” Hernandez is a photographer, digital and miniature artist based in Cancun, Mexico who has created images for advertising campaigns and branded content for international brands such as BMW Motorrad, Audi, Volkswagen, Nickelodeon, Wilson, Mattel, The Red Cross, TopGear Magazine, Cadbury, among others.

The author’s photography studio, “Hernandez Dreamphography”, is a bit like an alchemist laboratory. But working in studio or location, Felix mixes diverse photographic techniques with digital art and crafts to bring his concepts to life. The results are… well, you can check it yourself in the videos here or following Felix Hernandez in the Affinity Masterclass series. Like Affinity Creative Sessions but with more comprehensive coverage of the entire creative process from start to finish, these masterclasses will give you an in-depth look at the professional workflow of incredible artists, illustrators, designers and photographers who use Affinity… starting with Hernandez.

Felix’s session is the first of Affinity’s back-to-back premieres running from Tuesday to Friday. It’s not just about watching the photographer work, it’s also about trying it yourself, if you’ve Affinity Photo. Or you can download a trial version of the software to use for this masterclass. Affinity says that downloadable resources will be available for each session so you can replicate the project as you follow along, and artists will also be available on YouTube’s Live Chat during each premiere to answer any questions you may have.

From posing to post processing

In the first instalment, professional miniature artist Felix Hernandez shows you every step he takes to create one of his signature masterpieces, from making physical assets to posing and shooting them, to post processing using Affinity Photo. This is not the first time Serif works with Hernandez, they have done so several times, but the people at the company continues to be “always stunned by the creativity and craftsmanship of his work, so we’re thrilled to bring you a deeper dive into his workflow.”

Serif promises “it’ll be a real treat for the imagination, so don’t miss out on the premiere (and the chance to ask Felix any questions) on Tuesday, 4 July at 4pm BST.”

Felix Hernandez opens the Affinity Masterclass series, but more artists will appear in upcoming masterclasses, and all will be available on YouTube’s Live Chat for each premiere to answer any questions you may have. Serif announces the new events on its social channels, so make sure you check the company’s Instagram , Twitter and Facebook to stay updated about future premieres. You can find out more about Affinity, including getting access to free trials, over on https://affinity.serif.com/.