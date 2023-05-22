FREE for anyone who owns Version 2 of Affinity, and the first of a number of free updates coming to V2, Affinity 2.1 is here. Try it free for 30 days.

Six months since the launch of version 2 of Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher, delivering award-winning new versions of the popular photo editing, graphic design and layout software on Mac, Windows PC and iPad, the creative suite gets its first update, one of several free updates coming to V2, according to Serif.

This update applies simultaneously to all three Affinity products on all three platforms, so updated features on Mac or Windows PC are available in the iPad versions too. This ensures Affinity users can access the very latest version of the software on whichever device they choose with no lengthy waiting times for different platforms to receive the update.

As well as new features, version 2.1 introduces hundreds of incremental improvements to some of Affinity’s most-loved tools, emphasizing Serif’s commitment to constant optimization of workflow for users. They include many usability enhancements to guides, layers, assets, warping, strokes, text, brushes—almost all commonly-used features have been improved. On top of that Serif has also added some all-new features including a Vector Flood Fill tool in Affinity Designer and Running Headers in Affinity Publisher… which you’ll find rather interesting if you use the DTP software from Serif, as I do.

Available for Mac, Windows PC and iPad

Serif CEO Ashley Hewson says: “As users of creative software ourselves, we pay meticulous attention to what our customers tell us their requirements are for improved professional workflow and usability. Sometimes a very small improvement can make a huge difference and give somebody their best experience of using Affinity.

“Because of the unique way Affinity products work together, every update has to be applied to all our products on all platforms. That means all the powerful features of our Mac and Windows PC versions are available at your fingertips on iPad, fully optimized for the best touch experience.

“With version 2 we were determined to maintain our commitment to give our customers regular, free updates to their Affinity products and today sees the first of those.

“All the new features have been requested heavily by our customers, and thousands of those users have helped us put 2.1 through its paces during the beta period. It’s difficult to put into words how grateful we are to our fantastic community for the feedback, help and support they give us—we really can’t do it without them.”

Free update to existing V2 customers

The speed, power and affordability of Affinity has helped establish a global user base among professional photographers, editors, designers, artists and illustrators. Affinity 2.1, available now to buy and as a free update to existing V2 customers, builds on that success with a series of new features and improvements which have been frequently requested by the user community.

The Affinity suite offers three products, available separately or in a value-for-money package price, with a free 30-day trial and no subscription:

Affinity Photo—ultra-powerful photo editing and raster painting

Affinity Designer—intuitive, imaginative vector graphic design and illustration

Affinity Publisher—nimble, no-nonsense page layout software boasting StudioLink, a unique way of using the editing tools from the two other Affinity products

Version 2.1 is a free update to anyone who already owns V2. For new customers Mac or Windows PC versions of V2 are available for a one-off payment of $69.99 each, while the iPad versions are $18.49 each.

The value-for-money Affinity Universal License offers all three products on all three platforms for $164.99, with a 25% discount on the Universal License for users upgrading from Affinity V1.

To find out more about Affinity and the 2.1 update go to affinity.serif.com.