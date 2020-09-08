Adobe announced today that they’re hiring a team to co-create the Adobe MAX conference, covered here recently. CoCreate: MAX will a diverse team of creators from around the world, and you can apply to join now. If you’re chosen to participate, you’ll be given a paid job to create work that will be seen on Adobe’s social channels, websites, merchandise, and more during MAX.

You can submit your portfolio to four different skillsets for the CoCreate: MAX team: