Adobe’s hiring a team to co-create MAX conference

meet CoCreate: MAX 

Rich Young
September 8, 2020
Adobe announced today that they’re hiring a team to co-create the Adobe MAX conference, covered here recently. CoCreate: MAX will a diverse team of creators from around the world, and you can apply to join now. If you’re chosen to participate, you’ll be given a paid job to create work that will be seen on Adobe’s social channels, websites, merchandise, and more during MAX.

You can submit your portfolio to four different skillsets for the CoCreate: MAX team:
Graphic Design: Use your graphic design passions for MAX posters, Zoom backgrounds, and just a few PSDs.
Illustration: Sketch the artwork that will draw everyone in.
Motion Media: Move people at MAX with your video skills.
Wildcard: If you’ve never fit into a tidy box, we’ve got you. Want to make us a playlist? Or maybe some memes? Let’s get creative.
