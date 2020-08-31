Registration is open and free for all for Adobe MAX 2020, Adobe’s big creativity conference to be held online October 20 – 22. It’s apparently the world’s biggest creativity conference and is set to last 56 hours, featuring celebrity speakers like Ava DuVernay, Keanu Reeves, Tyler the Creator, and Annie Leibovitz. Video-oriented presenters include Jeff Greenberg, Abba Shapiro, Eran Stern, Vashi Nedomansky, Joey Korenman, and more.

In the three full days of the conference, you can expect expert speakers, celebrity appearances, musical performances, global collaborative art projects — plus 350+ sessions of keynotes and various presentations on the latest innovations across Adobe Creative Cloud, technology Sneak Peeks, and hundreds of live and on-demand learning sessions for all skill levels.

You can complete your free registration for MAX here, and schedule from the session catalog according to the Max FAQ. Many sessions will feature live chats. PDFs of some sessions will be available for download from individual session pages during the event. Lab asset files and workbooks, if available, will be shared for registered viewers during the event via links to CC Libraries and CC Files on individual session pages.

For a flavor of the event, check out featured MAX 2019 sessions.