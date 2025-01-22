Adobe announced an additional $5M investment in the Adobe Film & TV Fund and a $1 million charitable grant to support LA filmmakers affected by the fires.

To help support the Los Angeles creative communities impacted by the recent wildfires, the Adobe Foundation has made a $1 million charitable grant.

Ahead of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival – where nearly 85% of all films used Adobe Creative Cloud products – Adobe announced new innovations designed to empower filmmakers at all levels, whether they’re an aspiring student, indie filmmaker, documentarian or industry veteran.

Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and frame.io have new innovations to streamline post-production and accelerate time savings for video pros. One example is the new media intelligence and search panel in Adobe Premiere Pro (beta), that addresses a monumental pain point for video editors by letting them quickly locate the perfect film clip from massive libraries of files – a frequent inconvenience that previously meant sifting through gigabytes of files in search of a specific clip.

Premiere Pro (beta) also now offers new AI-powered caption translation that automates the often expensive and inefficient process of multilingual caption generation, helping video pros effortlessly connect with audiences worldwide. You will find more about the new features in another article at ProVideo Coalition.

“We’re passionate about empowering filmmakers to tell their stories and realize their creative vision,” said Ashley Still, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Adobe Creative Cloud. “These innovations will bring time savings and career support so they can focus on inspiring and captivating audiences worldwide.”

Adobe and the Adobe Foundation announced an additional $5M commitment to the Adobe Film & TV Fund, bringing this to an $11M fund that has to date supported underrepresented creators and filmmakers in finding career opportunities on-screen and behind the camera. Three filmmakers who were supported through the Adobe Film & TV Fund grant to The Latinx House last year have films premiering at Sundance: María Gabriela Torres, editor of “The Librarians,” Isabel Castro, director of “Selena y Los Dinos,” and Mario Fierro, editor of “Sweet Talkin’ Guy.”

The Adobe Film & TV Fund is partnering with Group Effort Initiative (GEI) to provide Adobe training courses for the next generation of filmmakers, editors and marketers that will be essential for corporate, creative and production jobs in film and television. GEI aims to provide education, training, mentorship and professional development to underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry. Through this partnership, Adobe and GEI will support mid-career advancement for diverse professionals through employer engagement, career outcome analysis and strategy development.

To help support the Los Angeles creative communities impacted by the recent wildfires, the Adobe Foundation has made a $1 million charitable grant across the California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and Entertainment Community Fund.

In a blog post in Adobe’s website, Stacy Martinet, Adobe’s Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Communications, wrote that besides the $1 million charitable grant announced, the company will match any donations made to a list of “incredible organizations at 100%”, listing the California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund. Follow the link to read the whole post.

The blog post ends with a note : “If you have been impacted by this disaster and need urgent individual support, our partner, the California Community Foundation, has provided a list of resources for impacted individuals.”