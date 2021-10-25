One of the things that the pandemic made different is the way people participate in shows: now anyone around the globe can participate in many events. One good example is about to start: Adobe MAX!

Luminary speakers, celebrity appearances, musical performances, global collaborative art projects, and 350+ sessions — all at no cost, and in your living room or office. It’s Adobe MAX, starting October 26th.

“Adobe MAX is the nexus of the creative world, curating the best innovations and inspiration in one beautiful package.” The note may sound like marketing from Adobe, but before someone goes and says it is, let me state that the comment comes from an attendee to the Adobe MAX 2020 edition. So, while Adobe does use it to promote their event, the original comment is from someone else. Now that we’ve made it clear, it is time to check Adobe’s press-release and other info available about the edition of Adobe MAX that is about to begin.

We’ve already noted, above, that “luminary speakers, celebrity appearances, musical performances, global collaborative art projects, and 350+ sessions — all at no cost” will be part of the Adobe MAX 2021, but if you need confirmation, just follow the link to the web pages dedicated to the event, where all is explained, and where you can register – for FREE – to participate.

Bridge the virtual and make it personal

Adobe says that the free virtual event running October 26–28, 2021 “is a unique experience to find inspiration, connect with creatives from around the world, and learn the best ways to bring your best ideas to life.” The company adds that “this is not your ordinary virtual event. This is your front-row seat for diverse and passionate speakers, a look at our latest product ideas and innovations, and over 400 live and on-demand sessions.”

Confirming what Adobe just announced, the company added another note with what to expect: on Day One the highlights are Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, YouTuber Casey Neistat, and actress Zazie Beetz. Day Two features Sneaks with Kenan Thompson, a session with director Chloe Zhao, and a Young Thug performance. The last day brings actors Riz Ahmed and Henry Golding plus some music by Imagine Dragons.

Yes, we’re following Adobe’s words on the company’s event. So we must share that “networking is an essential component of the MAX experience — connecting with different perspectives, learning new skills, helping others grow, and making new friends” and because that’s important, Adobe is offering “a couple of ways to bridge the virtual and make it personal — our Community Live Lounge and Braindate.”

Don’t forget to take a few break

Community Live Lounge is, still following Adobe’s words, “the place to connect with product evangelists and MAX speakers and go beyond the session — to continue the conversations and take deeper dives after Keynotes and Sneaks. You’ll learn more about the newest products and features, see enhanced workflows, ask questions, and get real-time answers” while , Braindate, which is an in-person conversation experience, “lets you find and start discussions with other MAX creatives. Share what’s on your mind, what you’re passionate about, what challenges you’re facing, what best practices you’ve been following — pretty much anything.”

Despite being virtual, MAX is intense, so follow Adobe’s advice and “don’t forget to take a few breaks at Take Five. Check out some music, share your creative self at the photo booth, watch puppies play, browse the Marketplace for unique offerings from MAX creatives, or mix cocktails with the Breaking Bad crew. And the Art Walks are back — virtual strolls and exploring the hidden work tucked away in some of the globe’s great places.”

To cut a long story short, Adobe MAX — The Creativity Conference. is waiting for you, with its action-packed three days where you’ll recharge, retool, and reconnect with our remarkable community and your creative self. And it is FREE, so why not try it? Register now, build your schedule, and get inspired. Besides the video announcing this edition, check the video for the Adobe MAX 2020, if you’re still in doubt.