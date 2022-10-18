Adobe has updates on Creative Cloud today at MAX 2022, including new features for video apps. Version 23 of After Effects and Premiere are now available for download. You can browse through all the announcements on the Adobe Blog if you’re interested in the fun-looking updates to Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, and more. Or, check out in the MAX Keynote at the bottom of the page (segment on Figma acquisition is about 3/4 in).

After Effects

The latest release of Adobe After Effects is now shipping with a few new features, though not the Properties Panel, 3D Model Import, (invite), or native OpenColorIO and ACES color management support demoed recently at IBC 2022. Highlights of this release (After Effects 23.0) include:

Selectable Track Mattes

Native H.264 encoding directly from After Effects

Over 50 new presets created by professional designers

Focused keyframe navigation

Adobe , School of Motion, and Flomotion have quick video overviews. Creative Dojo discussed Selectable Track Mattes while in beta, as did Motion by Nick.

Adding background and more presets to the discussion of New Animation Presets in AE 23.0 is Jake in Motion, with Adobe FINALLY did it! \\ New After Effects Presets!

And oddly, if you’re having problems opening a new preset from Adobe Bridge (where the previews reside), you’re on your own except for a user solution in How to Fix Adobe After Effects Can’t Import File .ffx Unsuported Filetype or Extension ( 0 :: 1 ). If you want to see the new presets, open the After Effects’ Presets folder in Adobe Bridge, enable View > Show Items from Subfolders, then filter (lower left) by .ffx and Date Created in the Filter panel. All the new presets have a creation date in 2022. So easy, honest 🤞, except the active previews look like 120×80 pixels!

Premiere Pro

There are two main areas of new features for Premiere Pro. But some like Scott Simmons appreciates native AAF support on the Mac.

Titling refinements

Alignment controls Bulk edit titles on the timeline (control only appear if you have multiple selections)

Inner and outer strokes for graphics (see Premiere Gal below)

As of this release, Premiere Pro no longer includes the Legacy Titler (no more avoiding the Essential Graphics panel).

Performance improvements

Operating system requirements have been updated.

2x Faster Motion Graphics templates

Improved performance for AVC Intra

GPU acceleration for Lumetri scopes

Improved Previewing

A large number of features are in Beta, including ongoing work on a tone mapping feature. But wait, there’s more…

Adobe has a preview of titling, while Premiere Gal shares What’s new in Adobe Premiere Pro 2023?

Frame.io

Frame.io New In-Camera Integrations with RED and Fujifilm by Michael Cioni announced New partnerships with RED and Fujifilm that are removing the barrier of physical media. With the Camera to Cloud integration now built directly into the cameras, the next step toward the cloud-based workflow is closer—no additional hardware, and no hard drives required. Here’s the latest:

Substance 3D (for virtual and augmented reality)

Substance includes designing and sampling assets, a modeler, painting, stage & render – all explained in More ways to explore 3D with Creative Cloud and the Substance 3D Collection by Marc Hamaker.

Character Animator Character Animator new features include Motion Libraries in Character Animator, which offers over 350 premade animated motions.

Adobe MAX Keynote 2022

Adobe Creative Cloud (with segment on Figma about 3/4 in)