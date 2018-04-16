ADATA: new portable HDDs with 5TB capacity

The new ADATA external hard drive, HV300, is only 10.3mm thick but offers 2 TB of capacity, and you if do not need such a slim model the 19mm HV300 offers up to 5TB of capacity.

By Jose Antunes April 16, 2018 News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

ADATA: new portable HDDs with 5TB capacity

In an era of 8K video content gigabytes seem a term of the past. That’s why ADATA created the 5 TB HV300 model. And the HD330, if you need the extra protection, against drop,s knocks and bumps.

Just when you thought an HDD couldn’t get any thinner, it does. The 2 TB variant of the HV300 sports a super-slim 10.3 mm profile (19mm for the other versions) that will be pleasing to your eyes and equally satisfying to grasp in your hands. The HV300 is one of ADATA’s slimmest large capacity external hard drives to date, slips easily into the pockets of briefcases and backpacks, features a sleek and sophisticated design that’s sure to impress, and is available in four colors: black, red, white and blue.

ADATA: new portable HDDs with 5TB capacity

The HV300 comes in capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB and 5 TB to meet the needs of different users, whether for backing up work files or storing 4K movies, and it transfers that data fast with USB 3.1. It is equipped with ADATA’s proprietary shock sensors, which immediately ceases all drive activity if any impact is detected, thereby minimizing the occurrence of errors and bad sectors. What’s more it has HDDtoGO software with AES-256 bit encryption to keep the user’s important data safe from prying eyes.

ADATA: new portable HDDs with 5TB capacity

The second solution from ADATA is the HD330, designed with durability in mind, featuring a robust silicone layer that protects it and the data inside from accidental knocks, drops and bumps that these devices will endure in their lifetime. Combined with the same shock sensors featured on the HV300, users can rest assure that their data will remain intact, even after a nasty drop. Users will know when the shock sensors are at work when the indicator light flashes red. The HD330 also comes in capacities of 1 TB, 2 TB, 4 TB and 5 TB, features HDDtoGO software with AES-256 bit encryption, and empowered with fast transfer rates via USB 3.1.


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

New collapsible beauty dish from Phottix

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

ADATA ED600: an external hard drive enclosure to protect your HDD or SSD
News

ADATA ED600: an external hard drive enclosure to protect your HDD or SSD

With a rugged black outer casing the ADATA ED600  was designed to be able...
The 2018 guide to SSD and HDD portable drives
Post Production

The 2018 guide to SSD and HDD portable drives

Portable solutions, many shock-resistant, announced in Las Vegas this year suggest the need to...
Access Apple’s APFS volumes on a Windows PC
News

Access Apple’s APFS volumes on a Windows PC

In an ideal world files would be files, but reality is different:  Apple’s APFS...
HDDs reach 14TB, glass platters will be the future
Post Production

HDDs reach 14TB, glass platters will be the future

Designed for different needs, the new hard drives from Seagate and Western Digital confirm...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of