ADATA is back with a new external hard drive enclosure, the ED600, which offers users the convenience of portable external storage coupled with the speed and performance of solid state drives (SSDs). The ED600 is compatible with HDDs as well as SSDs, and can reach, says the company, transfer speeds of up to 5Gb/s through its USB3.1 interface. Not only is the ED600 strong and stylish, it is also extremely user-friendly; simply plug it in and wait three seconds for the installation to complete itself, without any need for extra procedures or tools.

ADATA’s interest for ways to protect SSDs is not new. In 2017 the company won a Good Design Award, in Japan, for its SD700 external 3D NAND SSD. Hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, Good Design Awards (or “G Marks”) are considered among the most prestigious and respectable design accolades in the world.

The SD700 was selected by the Good Design panel for its delivery of professional-grade durability in a highly compact, portable, and lively design package. The SD700 boasts IEC IP68-rated dust and waterproofing plus US Army MIL-STD-810G shock resistance, yet does not resort to a bulky or rough appearance. Instead, ADATA designers have achieved an appealing multi-element presentation, with a pliable wraparound material co-existing alongside a tough internal shell. The SD700 fits easily in the palm of a hand and weighs just 75g. It is offered in yellow/black and all-black color scheme options.

The SD700 offers consumers a 3D NAND SSD capable of up to 440MB/s read and write, four times faster than ruggedized external HDDs. Its 3D NAND enables higher density, faster performance, and increased reliability compared to older 2D NAND. The SD700 is available in up to 1TB capacity, and provides near universal compatibility via USB with PC, Mac, and game consoles.

Now the company offers, with the ED600, a solution for anyone who needs the convenience of portable external storage, either in HDD or SSD format. The design of the ED600 is based on ease of use. Installing the device requires only three simple steps, which can be completed in three seconds by users, even if they are unfamiliar with computer hardware. The ED600 supports 7mm and 9.5mm thick 2.5-inch SATA HDDs and SSDs, and is compatible with both Windows and MacOS. It can be used with desktops, notebooks, and even game consoles. Furthermore, the safety lock on the ED600 prevents the drive from coming loose due to movement or impacts, which gives its users greater peace of mind.

With its rugged black outer casing and aluminum logo plate, the ED600 gives off a sense of style and security, which is backed up by its IP54 protection against dust and moisture. This means that users do not have to worry about losing their data due to water or foreign particles finding their way into their storage drive, which vastly expands the range of environments the ED600 can be used in. Furthermore, the ED600 has, says ADATA, outstanding shock resistance capabilities, with an impact-resistant silicone layer inside its sturdy external covering, which enables it to survive drops of up to 100cm unscathed. This means that users can rest assured that their data is well protected against accidental damage or loss.