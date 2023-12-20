My Mac Mini M1 is currently running macOS 12.7.1, not the latest Sonoma 14.1.2. Many recent articles and YouTube videos had alarmed me initially, since they all state that Apple dropped support for Core Audio devices over FireWire with Ventura and Sonoma. Even though that seems to be true, thanks to Francisco Javier Arbolí (who has already updated his MacBook Pro M1 to the latest Sonoma 14.1.2), I was able to confirm that FireWire audio/video capture devices —like the one I am testing for an upcoming review— still work well even with that operating system. At least the one I am testing works perfectly with the latest Sonoma 14.1.2 and captures both audio and video with no issue from an analog standard-definition VHS player, after recognizing the device with its model number. Of course, connecting a FireWire 400 device to a modern computer requires two hardware devices, which are the Apple Thunderbolt to FireWire Adapter A1463 MD464LL/A and the Apple MMEL2AM/A Thunderbolt 3 USB-C to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter A1790.

The device I am testing is quite rare, since it offers selection between analog US-NTSC with 7.5 IRE setup (pedestal), Japanese NTSC with zero IRE setup, analog PAL and has a built-in microTBC (Time Base Corrector). Be sure to be on one of the following mailing lists or notification systems to be notified about this and other upcoming articles, reviews and books.

