Despite myths which state the contrary, the RØDE X mics indeed work with macOS (with a few limitations), even though the UNIFY app is currently available only for Windows.

This is not my (pending) review of the new RØDE X mics (announced here, with my commentary), although I did receive them from Australia. This is a quick PSA to clarify confusion caused by some YouTubers who have innocently misspoken about these mic’s compatibility with macOS. Both the official data sheets for these microphones (and my own testing) confirm that they do work with macOS, although in a more limited way (without the optional UNIFY software, which is currently available only for Windows 10 and later). Ahead are more details and a successful test recording made with my Mac Mini M1 on macOS 12.6 using Hindenburg Pro, not with UNIFY. My upcoming full review will also include recordings made with UNIFY.

Both the Mac Mini (screenshot above) and Hindenburg Pro (screenshot below) detect this XDM-100 with its proper name and exclusive 48 kHz sampling frequency.

The microphone works fine with macOS. The latency free monitoring works perfectly. The mute button on the XDM-100 indeed mutes it for the latency-free monitoring. However, the signal from the XDM-100’s audio signal still reaches the Mac Mini and Hindenburg Pro (covered in many articles and reviews), even when the mute button is active on the XDM-100. This means that (at least with the XDM-100’s current firmware), the mute button requires the optional UNIFY software, which is currently available only for Windows 10 and later. However, other than the lack of mute button and the special features in DSP or Digital Signal Processor, the XDM-100 microphone indeed works perfectly with macOS. In my upcoming review, I’ll be making more test recordings with and without the optional UNIFY app.

Test recording

The above text recording proves that the XDM-100 indeed works with macOS and also gives you a taste of its sound.

Please stand by for the upcoming review. Be sure to be on one of the below lists to be notified.

