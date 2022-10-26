After more than three years in development, RØDE has just unveiled its live streaming and gaming division, RØDE X. The launch marks the first time in its history that RØDE has introduced a sub-brand to its portfolio. The new division employs a dedicated live streaming and gaming R&D department appointed to developing a brand-new product line, of which the first three products are available worldwide now: UNIFY, a software mixing solution custom-designed for live streaming and gaming, and two new professional USB microphones – the XDM-100 dynamic USB microphone and XCM-50 condenser USB microphone. Ahead is more information from RØDE, my initial commentary and a video from RØDE X, prior to receiving review units very soon.

“We are incredibly excited about the launch of RØDE X,” said RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. “For more than three decades, RØDE has been the go-to audio brand for the world’s creators. We have made it our mission to provide professional audio solutions to musicians, filmmakers, podcasters and broadcasters. Listening to and learning from creators is what we do and has led to the development of groundbreaking products like the VideoMic, RØDECaster Pro and Wireless GO. Now we’re doing the same for streamers and gamers.”

According to the Australian company, the hero of the RØDE X launch range is the UNIFY software. Designed to be the ultimate audio software for live streamers and gamers, UNIFY consolidates functionality that would otherwise require multiple applications into one easy-to-use solution. This includes routing and mixing up to four USB microphones or other audio devices and up to six virtual audio sources (including game, chat, music and browser applications) in one intuitive interface; creating independent sub-mixes for different outputs, including their livestream, headphones and chat; adding studio-grade audio processing to microphone channels; triggering on-the-fly voice (Voice FX to be available in late 2022) and sound effects; multitrack recording and more. The software comes free with all RØDE X products or is available for purchase as a monthly or yearly subscription for use with any other USB audio product.

My take on this so far is that UNIFY is apparently a fork of the already powerful, mature —and free— RØDE Connect software, with at least two major differences:

Unlike RØDE Connect software (which is free but works only with relatively short list of RØDE-branded USB-capable microphones, which so far are all condenser type), UNIFY already works with one RØDE X dynamic microphone (the XDM-100, covered in detail ahead), one RØDE X condenser microphone (the XCM-50, covered in detail ahead) plus any other brand of USB microphone, including the FDUCE SL40 which I recently tested and reviewed , both as a USB mic and as an XLR mic connected to the RØDECaster Pro II hardware mixer/recorder. The UNIFY software is not free, although it comes included with RØDE X mics and is also available in exchange for money, for those not interested in purchasing any RØDE X microphone.

“UNIFY is a huge step forward for streaming and gaming audio technology,” said Senior Product Manager Chris Beech. “Throughout development, we spent countless hours researching exactly what streamers and gamers need from audio software and worked tirelessly to implement every feature while ensuring it is as simple to use as possible. From professional streamers with complex technical requirements to casual gamers who want to take their audio to the next level, UNIFY is the perfect solution.”

Alongside UNIFY in the range are two brand-new microphones: the XDM-100 and XCM-50. The XDM-100 is a professional dynamic USB microphone that (per RØDE) delivers rich, broadcast audio ideal for live streaming and gaming. It features RØDE’s ultra-low-noise, high-gain Revolution Preamp and high-resolution 24-bit/48 kHz analog-digital conversion ensuring pristine audio quality. It comes with a high-quality pop shield and shock mount for mitigating unwanted plosives (pops), knocks and bumps. A high-power headphone output provides flawless zero-latency audio monitoring and playback, with hands-on level control and microphone mute functionality.

The XCM-50 is a professional condenser USB microphone (per RØDE) also optimized for streaming and gaming. It delivers highly detailed voice reproduction with incredible warmth and presence thanks to its full frequency response. It too features a high-power headphone output complete with a level control and mute button, and an internal pop shield and capsule shock mount provide protection from pops, knocks and bumps. To make getting started even easier, the XCM-50 comes with a desktop tripod and features an integrated 360-degree swing mount for flexible mic positioning.

In my upcoming reviews, I’ll be testing the voice quality, plosive resistance and shock resistance.

Both microphones feature powerful internal digital signal processing (DSP), which can be unlocked using the UNIFY software. This allows users to add advanced APHEX audio processing to their voice – including a compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, and the legendary Aural Exciter and Big Bottom effects – with full granular control over every parameter for crafting their own signature sound. Together, UNIFY and a RØDE X microphone offer a complete audio solution for streaming or gaming with the full capabilities of a professional broadcast studio.

The company states that these products are the first in the RØDE X range, with more slated for release in 2023 and beyond.

“The launch of RØDE X marks an exciting new era for RØDE,” said Damien Wilson. “In addition to these two incredible microphones and UNIFY, we have a suite of groundbreaking products currently in development that are going to shape the future of audio for streaming and gaming. This is just the beginning.”

While I patiently await review units, in order to put things in perspective, I decided to compare the physical size and weight of the new XDR-100 and XCM-50 with some other broadcast-style microphones. In the chart, they are listed in alphabetical order. Below the chart, I’ll make comments.

Length (millimeters, rounded) Weight (grams, rounded) Electro-Voice RE20 216 737 Electro-Voice RE320 216 681 FDUCE SL40 151 463 RØDE Broadcaster 167 577 RØDE Procaster 214 745 RØDE PodMic 172 937 RØDE X XCM-50 (although not broadcast-style in appearance) 119 492 RØDE X XDM-100 213 700 Shure MV7 153 550 Shure SM7B 190 767

At 213 mm long, the just announced RØDE X XDM-100 is closest in length to the RØDE Procaster, Electro-Voice RE20 and RE320. These four mics are the longest of the listed mics.

Although not a broadcast-style mic in appearance, I included the RØDE X XCM-50 in this chart since it is indeed part of this launch. The XCM-50 is the shortest and most compact of all of the microphones listed.

Pricing and availability

The XCM-50 is available now for U$149 and the XDM-100 is available for U$249. UNIFY is available to download from rodex.com/unify. It is included free with any RØDE X microphone or can be purchased on a subscription basis for AU$7.99 monthly or AU$69.99 annually. At publication time, RØDE X has not yet quoted pricing in US dollars. However, at today’s conversion, that works out to be U$5.17 monthly or U$45.31 yearly.

