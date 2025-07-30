Now you don’t need any computer, tablet or smartphone for remote guests or live connection to a traditional radio station.

If you are unfamiliar with my many prior articles about RØDECaster models, click here. Via a free firmware update, RØDE has just unveiled RØDE CallMe, a new feature that transforms remote content creation for the RØDECaster Pro II and RØDECaster Duo. Developed in partnership with UK-based broadcast solutions company Vortex Communications, RØDE CallMe delivers ultra-low latency, studio-quality remote connectivity through seamless integration of Vortex’s well-established CallMe Códec capability. (See my competitive comparison with Cleanfeed at the end of the article.)

Available now via a free firmware update, RØDE CallMe enables creators to connect remotely over wifi or Ethernet, without reliance on intermediary software, complex setups, or additional gear. Powered by CallMe’s secure, fully integrated SIP IP audio connectivity, users can now immediately connect to another RØDECaster Pro II or Duo. They can also connect to a guest contributor using a browser-based interface, by sending an invitation via email or QR code.

«RØDE CallMe marks a groundbreaking leap forward in remote production,» says RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. «By partnering with Vortex, we’ve removed constrictive technical barriers and eliminated geographic constraints entirely, to deliver broadcast-quality results for creators and professionals alike. It’s intuitive, powerful, and built into the gear that creators already know and trust.»

Vortex MD Ian Prowse added, «We are delighted to be working with RØDE to fully integrate our established CallMe IP Audio capability, bringing low-delay, broadcast-quality remote audio to the widest possible range of users including broadcasters, podcasters, Internet radio creators and voice-over professionals.»

RØDE CallMe offers three flexible tiers, available through account.rode.com, to meet the diverse needs of content creators at every level:

RØDE CallMe Lite (free)

Available at no cost via a firmware update, RØDE CallMe Lite supports one remote contributor (one CallMe channel), offering up to 10 hours of RØDECaster-to-RØDECaster audio calls per month along with a 5-hour trial of Web-to-RØDECaster calling.

RØDE CallMe (paid)

For US$9.99 monthly or US$99 yearly, creators can unlock extended capabilities, including support for two remote contributors (two CallMe channels) and unlimited RØDECaster-to-RØDECaster and Web-to-RØDECaster audio calls.

RØDE CallMe Pro (paid)

Priced at US$49.99 monthly or US$499 yearly, RØDE CallMe Pro unlocks advanced tools designed for professional broadcasters. In addition to all standard CallMe features, it offers multi-guest support (three CallMe Channels), a fully integrated IP audio códec with third-party interoperability, and advanced SIP calling with full protocol support.

Pro users also benefit from resilient multi-network streaming with external 4G/5G support, broadcast-grade códec options with adjustable jitter buffering, and flexible control via touchscreen, web UI, and CallMe Hub. A 14-day free trial is also available for the Pro tier, with the flexibility to cancel anytime. A one-time purchase perpetual license is also available from Vortex and its distributors.

Each tier enjoys RØDE’s high-quality, ultra-low latency stereo audio and access to 24/7 support, with RØDE CallMe Pro subscribers receiving specialty assistance from the Vortex Technical Support Team.

RØDE CallMe is now accessible through a free firmware update on the RØDECaster App for all RØDECaster Pro II and RØDECaster Duo users.

RØDE CallMe versus Cleanfeed

I have published many articles about Cleanfeed and Cleanfeed Pro, which is a similar excellent service, although Cleanfeed requires the use of a computer for the host. Here is a brief practical and economic comparison:

For only two participants (host and guest), Cleanfeed free offers unlimited hours per month (and does not require your guest to have any RØDECaster), compared with only 10 monthly included hours of RØDECaster-to-RØDECaster audio calls per month with RØDE CallMe Lite. So if you are willing to use a computer for the host and only need two total participants (host and guest), Cleanfeed free offers more hours included without payment per month than RØDE CallMe Lite and does not require the use of any RØDECaster device at either end.

For up to 32 guests and unlimited usage, Cleanfeed Pro costs US$389 yearly or US$36 per month (although there is a potential discounted price of only US$23 per month, check here for eligibility), while if you only need 2 simultaneous guests (3 total participants), the paid RØDE CallMe costs US$99 per year and allows your guests to use the web, without any RØDECaster device if they don’t have one. If you need 3+ participants, RØDE CallMe Pro costs US$499, which is is substantially higher than the standard yearly fee of US$389 of Cleanfeed Pro.

Both the RØDECaster devices and the Cleanfeed services offer virtual carts to play pre-recorded soundbites, openings, bumpers and stingers. The RØDECaster devices offer them via hardware with physical buttons, while Cleanfeed Pro offers them via the web services. The mentioned RØDECaster devices have built-in audio recorders, while Cleanfeed and Cleanfeed Pro offer recording in the browser.

