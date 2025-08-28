For several years, I have praised Cleanfeed (Pro) as my preferred and recommended live service for remote audio collaboration with studio quality, for true live or live-to-drive productions. Back in 2021, I published Cleanfeed: Back to Chrome where I clarified the importance of using the popular Chrome browser for reliability with Cleanfeed, since we discovered that using a Chromium derivative like my adored Opera browser proved less reliable with Cleanfeed as the host or studio. Today, I am going to explain how to create a standalone web app from Chrome with just a few clicks. The resulting standalone web app called Cleanfeed has been vetted by the developers as at least equally reliable, together with additional benefits, which I cover ahead.

Instructions if your Chrome and system are in English

To create the standalone webapp called Cleanfeed on macOS as a derivative of Chrome (if your Chrome’s menus are in English):

Open your updated Chrome to the page https://cleanfeed.net/studio Go to Chrome’s three dots on the upper right, then Cast, Save and Share, then click on the option called Install Cleanfeed near the bottom of the options listed. If asked, select your Applications folder to save the created app, which is already named Cleanfeed

From the user perspective, the standalone Cleanfeed webapp can run even when the main Chrome browser is not running, even though it’s a derivative of Chrome and still use Chrome as its core (without the bulk of other tabs). The names or locations listed might be different on a different operating system other than macOS. I temporarily changed my Chrome to English-language menus to be as precise as possible with the names published in this article. If your Chrome and system are in Castilian (castellano), see that version of this article here for instructions in that language:

Cómo crear una aplicación web independiente de Cleanfeed (desde Chrome) y aprovechar sus beneficios

Advantages of using this Cleanfeed standalone web app instead of the full Chrome browser

Here are the advantages when you leave the main Chrome browser inactive:

Less resources are required, especially if your Chrome browser often has many tabs open.

The standalone Cleanfeed web app is much more intuitive to identify when changing between apps using the keyboard shortcut CMD + Tab (on macOS) or CTR + Tab on other operating systems, since it has its own unique name and image, which is automatically derived from the Cleanfeed favicon.

(on macOS) or on other operating systems, since it has its own unique name and image, which is automatically derived from the Cleanfeed favicon. If used with a third party audio app which grabs the audio signal from the Cleanfeed webapp, the name Cleanfeed which will be much more logically identified and be more intuitive during use, compared with the name Chrome. Although not yet tested by me, if the standalone Cleanfeed app is used together with another similarly created standalone app for incoming calls from the public (i.e. CallinStudio.com), the fact that each standalone web app has its own unique name makes everything more intuitive to the user.

In case you were wondering…

Chrome (aka Google Chrome) is not the only browser which can facilitate creating standalone web apps. Several other browsers can do it too, but this article is specifically about creating it with Chrome since it is the most reliable browser to use Cleanfeed (Pro) as the host or studio.

