Discover the Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera and the the all-new mirrorless zoom lens duo available in native L-mount and Sony E-mount at the 2020 Imaging USA Expo.

The 2020 Imaging USA Expo, hosted by Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is one of the key places to see the groundbreaking Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera. Sigma Corporation of America will be present at the event, and attendees will be able to experience the company’s latest imaging innovations, including the fp, the world’s smallest and lightest mirrorless full-frame digital camera, and the all-new full-frame mirrorless zoom duo: the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art, at booth #327.

The longest-running conference and expo for working photographers, Imaging USA takes place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN from January 19-21, 2020. The conference dates back to 1880, and it began as the annual convention and trade show for Professional Photographers of America. Since then, the event never stopped growing and evolving, and now it attracts thousands of professionals from around the world!

Sigma product highlights at Imaging USA 2020:

The Full-Frame Mirrorless Zoom Duo:

With the critically acclaimed Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the following release of the all-new 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art, creatives are afforded the uncompromising quality and performance Sigma Art lenses are known for in native Sony E-mount and L-mount.

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art – An all-new design for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art is the ultimate large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens. The all-new optical formula is well suited for landscape photography and storytelling environmental portraits thanks to its incredibly wide field of view, uniform rendering performance and outstanding edge-to-edge resolution. These features also make it the definitive lens for astrophotography; it is perfect for capturing the weak light emitted by the stars at night. This new-generation zoom lens features three aspherical lenses, including a large-diameter aspherical lens at the foremost surface, used to effectively minimize flare and other distortions thereby achieving mind-blowing resolution.

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art – The second newly-designed Art zoom lens from Sigma is a large-aperture standard zoom for full-frame mirrorless camera systems and is available in Sony E-mount and L-mount. A completely new optical formula developed specifically for mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm while six sheets of “F” low dispersion (FLD) glass and two sheets of special low dispersion (SLD) glass are employed to prevent aberrations such as axial chromatic aberration or sagittal coma aberrations. The end result is uniformity and superior optical performance from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range.

The Sigma fp and the mirrorless prime trio

Sigma fp – The Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Digital Camera:

With dimensions of 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirror less digital camera; it is equipped with a 24.6 megapixel Bayer full-frame sensor. Suitable for everyday use by photographers of all skill levels, from novices to the most discerning professionals, the camera produces images that are of the highest quality, capable of supporting both serious still and cine shooting.

Purpose-built with durability in mind, its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments while the absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability. The fp is capable of full-fledged video production, supporting 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording. Alternating between still and cine shooting modes is possible with a simple flip of a switch. The camera uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability.

Mirrorless Prime Trio for Canon EF-M Mount

Also on display will be the company’s critically acclaimed fast APS-C prime lenses: the Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, the Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary and the Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary. Newly available in Canon EF-M mount, the powerful trio is also available for Sony E-mount and Micro 4/3-mount users.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now