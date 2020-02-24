fbpx
ZYLIA Studio v 2.0 software released with new features and more user friendly

Zylia, an industry leader in the field of 3D audio recording and production, released a new version of ZYLIA Studio, the software supporting ZM-1 one-mic band recording process.

The newest version of ZYLIA Studio software is now available, with a lot of new features that make it even more user friendly. Discover the new ZYLIA Studio v 2.0.

With the newest version of ZYLIA Studio 2.0 your own recording studio will become simpler than ever, promises the team behind the software. To support the creativity of all those who use the ZYLYA solution, the company spend the last months focused on providing and even more user-friendly version of its well-known ZYLIA Studio software. As a result of the effort, the iconic software supporting ZM-1 one-mic band recording process gained a lot of new features, besides becoming even more user friendly.

A lot has changed in the newest version of ZYLIA Studio. Now users can save more time thanks to a new workflow and automatic calibration. With ZYLIA Studio v2.0, instruments are automatically detected and localized around your microphone.  This means that instead of manual calibration musicians need only to place their instruments in a correct zone around the microphone and the dynamic energy map will help them to track their position. Additionally, the waveform of the current recording is generated in real-time.

ZYLIA Studio v 2.0: new tutorials

To reflect the well-known microphone techniques Figure 8, Blumlein Stereo, Cardioid, Stereo XY, and Mid-Side presets were added. Whereas, mixing enthusiasts will find more options to play with such as Equalizer, applied on every track, allowing to adjust the frequency response in 3 bands. In general, your mixes will sound better, because we improved sound quality even more. Now, thanks to new separation filters, your mixes will have a full audio spectrum (up to 20 kHz).

A more clear and intuitive Export window is also featured, along with a progress bar indicating which stage you are currently in. Now users can select the output device without having to restart ZYLIA Studio and users can also expect new and easy to use tutorials which will improve the experience of using the software.


