The third short video contest with prizes hosted by ZHIYUN, the Annual Short Video Contest 2021 is officially launched and accepts submissions until October 20th, 2021.

It’s time to join the filmmaking party in the Annual Short Video Contest 2021, hosted by ZHIYUN, a contest created with a clear aim: to better develop the filmmaking industry and inspire more quality creators to participate and voice their creative ideas through videos. Submissions are now accepted and can be presented until October 20th, 2021. Winners will be revealed in November.

In the 2020 edition of the Annual Short Video Contest, more than 50 countries and regions all over the world participated, while more than 10,000 creators submitted their videos. According to ZHIYUN, “the exposure of this event reached 2 billion times worldwide, creating a buzz in the field of video creation and attracting the support of short video fans. This year, the contest continues to call for submissions in the category of travelog, vlog, drama, documentary/humanities, creative videos, and advertising/promotional clip, with a stronger judges lineup.”

Camera and mobile phone videos

This contest has two groups which are “Camera Videos Group” and “Mobile Phone Videos Group”. The competing entry should be an original video of 1 minute or longer (30 seconds or longer for mobile phone videos) and must include an opening clip designated by the contest. There are no restrictions on the theme, but the entry should be in 1080P or higher resolution, with at least 80% of the video shot on a camera or a mobile phone. To enter the contest, participants can upload their entry to YouTube with the tag #ZHIYUN Annual Short Video Contest 2021#.

After viewing all the entries, the judges will pick the winners of all the awards, including “Best Short Video”(1 winner), “Best in Category”(6 winners), “Nikon Fresh Clip”(5 winners), and “Outstanding Clip”(3 winners) for the camera group. For the mobile phone group, the awards are “Best Short Video” (1 winner), “Best in Category” (2 winners), “Honor Fresh Clip” (3 winners), and “Outstanding Clip” (3 winners). The winner of the highest prize for an individual award can get to receive $16,000 worth of prizes, which are sponsored by ZHIYUN and sponsor partners.

A stronger lineup of judges

Sponsored by platinum sponsors NIKON and HONOR, and silver sponsors Three Squirrels Package, BoJue Photography, Ulanzi, RØDE, Hollyland, YC. Onion, Aputure, Desview, and FiLMiC, this contest offers close to $77,000 worth of prizes to call for high-quality short video submissions from all over the world.

This year, acording to ZHIYUN, “the contest takes a step forward for a stronger judges lineup. Film producer from South Africa, well-known travel videographer Brynnorth will join the lineup along with TIM, the founder of Mediastorm and Bilibili TOP 100 Content Creator in 2020, and NanC, the famous globetrotter, travel videographer, and Forbes 30 Under 30. They will judge the entries in four criteria: Theme Expression & Presentation of the Work (40%), Camerawork & Editing Skills (40%), Visual Creativity (10%), and Popularity (10%, depends on the total views on all platforms).”

In recent years ZHIYUN has continued to explore more in the field of short videos. In the process of going international and global, ZHIYUN continues to follow up the globalization strategy, digging deeper into what the users need and spreading community communication and professional creation to various fields of profession and interest. This contest keeps on bringing excellent content creators and great works by creating a new platform for millions of users and inspire them to keep creating. There had been many outstanding entries in the past contests, and this year will surely be the year to expect for the best.