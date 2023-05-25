First revealed at NAB Show, last April, the two new products from ZHIYUN are on schedule: the company announced the launch of its CRANE – M 3S and the WEEBILL 3S, two professional gimbals.

Developed with the intention of liberating the creative process by simplifying the technical aspects of filmmaking for content creators, the CRANE – M 3S and the WEEBILL 3S gimbals are now available.

The two gimbals were the highlights of ZHIYUN’s presence at the NAB Show. The WEEBILL 3S features an updated design based on the popular WEEBILL 3, with the ultra-ergonomic SLING 2.0 grip, convenient built-in microphone and light, plus ZHIYUN’s latest quick-release mechanism. Meanwhile, the CRANE-M3 is a highly portable yet professional gimbal, with strong torque motors and wide compatibility across smartphones, action cameras, compact cameras, and even options for full-frame mirrorless.

ZHIYUN says that the two ultra-portable products break new ground in the professional stabilizer market and will catalyze a new era of dynamic, anytime, anywhere visual storytelling, unconstrained by equipment weight or crew size. Each new feature on both gimbals – portability, ease-of-use, creative control and performance – has been carefully developed with the intention of liberating the creative process by simplifying the technical aspects of filmmaking for content creators.

Here is some more information shared by the company about the new products:

CRANE – M 3S: portability and wider camera compatibility

ZHIYUN’s CRANE – M 3S is the successor to the popular 2022 Red Dot Product Award winning CRANE M3; it is the perfect vlogging, travel, live streaming and interview companion. The 705 g compact, portable powerhouse sports a higher load-bearing capacity for mainstream full-frame cameras and lens combos than its predecessor, and can also be used with mobile phones, mirrorless and action cameras. Its dimensions come in at 284.2 mm (w) x 74.5 mm (d) x 163.5 mm(h) and hits the style mark with its professional monochromatic looks.

Once balanced; keep on shooting

Users can capture stunning images effortlessly thanks to its Bluetooth shutter functionality that enables wireless control of zoom and record with one touch – no more complicated cable connections. Furthermore, its customized two-in-one quick release with plates for each camera model means that mainstream camera batteries can now be changed without camera assembly or disassembly. Once the stabilizer is balanced, it won’t require rebalancing again. Quick installation combines with Power Delivery (PD) fast charging meaning that a full charge takes just two hours, and offers a maximum battery life of up to 7.5 hours.

Stunning clarity; ultimate control

Day or night, ZHIYUN’s CRANE – M 3S boasts a tiny, yet powerful built-in bi-color fill-light no bigger than a fingernail. Powered by ZHIYUN’s own Lumen Amplifier technology, the modular light enables stepless/temperature adjustment and emits up to 1,000 lux brightness; color temperature 2,700K-5,500K.

Once the shoot footage is captured, the 1.22” intuitive touchscreen features an all-new intuitive UI that offers easy adjustment of functions, enabling directors to fine-tune that all-important content, effortlessly.

ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3S: seamless professional filmmaking

Seamless filmmaking was what ZHIYUN had in mind with its launch of its WEEBILL 3S. It weighs 1,054.8 g and comes in at 305 mm (w) x 210 mm (d) x 72.5 mm (h).

With its powerful performance and compatibility with most DSLR and mirrorless cameras on the market as well as mainstream lenses, unleashing the full potential of a favorite camera has never been easier. The tenth generation algorithms features customizable following and smooth curves based on common shooting scenarios and operating habits, providing a seamless shooting experience every step of the way with unbeatable stability and silky-smooth camera movements.

WEEBILL 3S is compatible with ZHIYUN TRANSMOUNT accessories and the ZY Play App, including: TransMount Follow Focus/Zoom Units; TransMount Image Transmission System; TransMount Transmitter/Receiver; MasterEye Visual Controller VC100 and the ZY Play App features.

Revolutionary portrait switch

An innovative system integrates the local structure on the portrait/landscape modes on the WEEBILL 3S meaning filmmakers can switch between the two modes on the quick-release module, saving time and without having to rebalance the gimbal.

Essential Features for Extended Shooting

ZHIYUN has further innovated and improved the ergonomics of its pioneering industry-first sling grip. Crafted from skin-friendly materials, its soft hand grip supports the precise fine-tuning of the wrist angle with a knob, allowing for accurate adaptation to gimbal operating and camera movement habits in either one or two handed operation. The extendable sling grip can be adjusted to a two-handed grip mode and allows for left and right tilt adjustments to the direction of the gimbal handle as well as the grip center of gravity, making low-angle and sling mode shooting effortless.

11.5 hours of Uninterrupted Operation

WEEBILL 3S needs just two hours to fully charge using PD fast-charging and offers up to 11.5 hours of non-stop shooting.

1,000 Lux Fill Light

Like the CRANE – M 3S, WEEBILL 3S comes with Lumen Amplifier technology; the fill light delivers a powerful 1000 lux light and dual color temperature: 2,600k-5,500K, CRI90+, enhancing the light and shadow texture of each shot.

Remote Control of Filmmaking

The Bluetooth shutter control on the WEEBILL 3S connected to most mainstream camera models and allows for the recording button to start/stop recording or trigger photo-taking, enabling a seamless shooting experience.

0.96-inch Bilingual (EN/CH) Display Screen

Get perfect shots in-situ. The display screen has shortcuts for motion lapse, V mode, etc, while creative control is further facilitated with the WEEBILL 3S’s control wheel which supports adjusting parameter, focus motor, and gimbal axes.

Commenting on the new additions to its iconic WEEBILL and CRANE product ranges, Yilun Liao, CEO, ZHIYUN said: “With their innovative features, WEEBILL 3S and CRANE – M 3S, usher in a brand new filmmaking era. Combining ZHIYUN’s WEEBILL 3S with its MOLUS X100MOLUS X100 and CRANE – M 3S with M40, for instance, delivers powerful professional cinematic results, and ultimate mobility to film wherever your imagination takes you. ZHIYUN is driven by the belief that filmmaking equipment can be lightweight, convenient but also produce high quality cinematic results.”

Pricing and availability

The ZHIYUN CRANE – M 3S is available from the ZHIYUN store or Amazon. Prices are as follows: standard-US$299 (gimbal, tripod); combo-US$359 (gimbal, tripod, phone clamp, backpack).

The ZHIYUN WEEBILL 3S is available from the ZHIYUN store or Amazon. Prices are as follows: standard-US$319 (gimbal, tripod); combo-US$439 (gimbal, tripod, backpack, sling grip, wrist rest).