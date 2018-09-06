Mobile filmmakers visiting IBC 2018 need to check the handheld gimbal stabilizer ZHIYUN Smooth 4 with the FiLMiC Pro app, showcased in the ZHIYUN stand.

What do you get when you mix FiLMiC Pro, a cinema camera app for iOS and Android smartphones, with the 3 axis handheld gimbal stabilizer for mobile filmmakers, ZHIYUN Smooth 4? You get, according to both companies, cinema-quality stabilization made available to mobile filmmakers.

The partnership started by FiLMiC Inc. and ZHIYUN translates into the integration of the FiLMiC Pro app, with ZHIYUN Smooth 4, delivering professional caliber stabilization and tactile control for mobile filmmakers, mojo and content creators of all skill levels.

“Our primary mission at ZHIYUN is to make cinema-quality mobile filmmaking accessible and affordable to everyone, regardless of their skill level. We believe that anyone with a story to share deserves access to the best possible gear to help them tell that story,” said Leo Wang, vice president of ZHIYUN. “The team at FiLMiC Inc. shares that vision, and we believe the integration of the ZHIYUN Smooth 4 with FiLMiC Pro will help unleash an entirely new level of mobile filmmaking from content creators all over the world. We are excited at the possibilities.”

Key features of the FiLMiC Pro and ZHIYUN Smooth 4 integration include:

Quick mode selector allows users to effortlessly progress through three shooting modes (Reticles, Full Auto and Manual);

The ability to start and stop recordings directly from the Smooth 4;

Lock and unlock focus and exposure reticles with a single press on the Smooth 4 thumbwheel;

Ability to use the side handwheel for highly responsive focus pulls and cinematic zooms;

Quick lens selection to effortlessly switch between front, rear, zoom and tele lens directly from the gimbal (on dual-lens iPhones);

Manually override focus and exposure in any mode to ensure perfect results.

“At FiLMiC, we are constantly striving to elevate the mobile filmmaking experience for our customers. And we do that, not only with new developments and features to improve FiLMiC Pro, but also through strategic partnerships like the one we are announcing with ZHIYUN today,” said Neill Barham, CEO of FiLMiC Inc. “When you can eliminate the obstacles and complexities of cinematic storytelling, you unshackle a tremendous global community of filmmakers. Partnerships like the one we are announcing today with ZHIYUN brings us ever closer to delivering the highest quality, professional caliber mobile gear that is not only accessible and easy to use, but affordable. And that is so important to both our companies.”

FiLMiC Pro’s integration with the ZHIYUN Smooth 4 gives mobile filmmakers unprecedented manual control over shots directly from the gimbal, and provides the most tactile shooting experience yet for smartphone professional video.

Executives from ZHIYUN and FiLMiC Inc. will be on hand at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam next week to demonstrate this powerful new integration for mobile filmmakers in the ZHIYUN stand #8.B08.