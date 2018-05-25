Debuting at Cine Gear Expo, the ZEISS Supreme Prime family is a cinematographer’s dream: 13 lenses with fixed focal lengths between 15 and 200 millimeters, the majority with a maximum aperture of T1.5.

ZEISS knows a thing or two when it comes to producing lenses able to offer superb visual imagery, and now they show it with a whole series of lenses, a total of 13 high-speed, full-frame, prime lenses to be exact, designed for high-quality film productions. Now, before you get your wallet and go down to your local supplier, understand that the first ZEISS Supreme Primes lenses with focal lengths of 25, 29, 35, 50, and 85 millimeters will be available starting on August 1, 2018, with the 100mm coming right in time for Christmas, December 2018. This set of six lenses will be available from ZEISS Cinema lens dealers for $108,000. As for the remaining focal lengths, they will be released successively until 2020.

Yes, ZEISS could have announced the lenses as they are made available, instead of announcing 13 and only having six by the end of 2018, but by telling potential clients what the whole family consists of, the company can not only help potential buyers to define their investments for the next couple of years, but also get a sense of the interest cinematographers have towards the ZEISS Supreme Prime family.

ZEISS Supreme Primes and Sony Venice

With fixed focal lengths between 15 and 200 millimeters, the majority with a maximum aperture of T1.5, the new lenses will be presented to the general public for the first time at the CineGear Expo in Los Angeles on June 1, 2018. Expo visitors can test the lenses and speak with ZEISS’s team of experts at the ZEISS booth (New York Street Exhibits 49).

“The lenses are designed for film productions of an extremely high quality,” says Christophe Casenave from ZEISS. “They are perfect for high-budget advertising or feature films, for example.” ZEISS Supreme Primes are designed to cover cinematic large format camera sensors and are compatible with all of the latest camera models, such as the Sony Venice, ARRI Alexa LF, and RED Monstro. According to Casenave, the versatility of the Supreme Prime lenses to create different visual looks is due to the gentle sharpness, the aesthetic focus fall-off and elegant bokeh. The lenses are extremely flexible and can be used equally well for science fiction thrillers as well as for dramas.

“Weighing an average of 1600 grams (3.5 pounds), ZEISS Supreme Primes are significantly lighter and smaller than comparable lenses on the market,” says Casenave. With these compact and lightweight lenses, ZEISS is responding to many camera operators’ desire for compact equipment that stills meets the highest standards of quality. “ZEISS Supreme Primes are unbelievably rugged and reliable. Regardless of whether filming in the desert or in the Arctic, the lenses perform flawlessly. And in the event that something should ever break, our worldwide service network provides fast and professional help.”

The ZEISS Supreme Primes are equipped with the ZEISS eXtended Data metadata technology. Introduced in 2017, ZEISS eXtended Data provides frame by frame data on lens vignetting and distortion in addition to the standard lens metadata provided using Cooke’s /i technology1 protocol. This greatly speeds up the entire film production’s workflow. When using visual effects for example, with only a few clicks, the lens properties can be removed so that computer-generated effects imagery can be accurately applied to the captured imagery. The lens properties can then be reapplied with the same click of a button and combined with the film material to create a realistic image. Previously, all of the data had to be measured manually so that it could be corrected in post-production. But ZEISS eXtended Data eliminates this time-consuming job.

Consistency is one of the key elements for cinematographers when it comes to lenses, and it is offered by the ZEISS Supreme Prime lenses: that means consistent coverage, color rendering, aperture, size, weight and ergonomics. All the lenses across the family cover full frame and even bigger sensors with an image circle of 46.2 mm. The lenses are also color matched across the full range. Furthermore, the small front diameter of 95 mm on almost all lenses and standardized positioning of the focus and iris rings across the whole family facilitate fast and easy equipment changeout. The compact and lightweight design means you enjoy easy and comfortable handling. The ultra-smooth focus rotation of the Supreme Prime lenses even in extreme temperatures allows for small motors to make sure you have an easy setup that’s enjoyable to work with.