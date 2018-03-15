Cine Gear Expo attracts to Hollywood, each year, professionals from more than 60 countries, for four days of new products exhibition, screenings, and seminars. Register now, for free!

From May 31 until June 3, the revered Paramount Studios, in Hollywood, are the ideal background to another edition of Cine Gear Expo. The event, the largest and most important event of its kind in the United States, according to the organizers, “is an acclaimed and well attended occasion attracting over 16,000 professionals from more than 60 countries”.

Cine Gear features 300 exhibits, new product and service introductions, 30+ complimentary seminars led by industry leaders, master classes, film competition, awards ceremony, special screenings in state of the art theaters and ample opportunity to network with peers within a studio environment.

Created by industry insiders, Cine Gear Expo as followed the times and adapted to cover new trends and technologies. The event focuses on the needs of the community and draws the most dedicated specialists from all major department including Digital Media, Film, Entertainment, Post Production, Virtual and Augmented Reality, Government and Military, Sports, Live Events, the Academic World and more.

This year, the festivities will launch with the engaging Student Film Series Competition on May 31st from 12:00pm to 6:00pm, featuring screenings from finalists in the Student Short, Indy Short, Commercial and Music Video categories. The final deadline to submit films is April 6, 2018.

Visitors can get caught up on the latest trade secrets and tools when the exhibits open on Friday, June 1 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, June 2 from 10:00am to 5:00pm. An industry favorite, this event offers a casual Hollywood atmosphere where artists and makers can mingle with, folks from rental houses, guilds, associations, trade journals and more. The atmosphere is chill but the technology is the hottest in the world. It’s the perfect place to see tomorrow’s technology first hand, and share opinions and techniques.

Free registration to attend this essential Hollywood event is now open. Gold and Silver Passes that grant seating at premier seminars and movie screenings, passes to short series screenings, and more are available for purchase. For more about Cine Gear Expo and to see the full lineup of exhibitors, screenings, and seminars, visit: www.cinegearexpo.com.