Wooden Camera claims that it is now possible to customize your monitoring stations like never before with the newest must-have quick release monitor mount from the company.

The new Ultra QR Articulating Monitor Mount from Wooden Camera is a quick-release solution designed to support up to 45 pounds and easily integrate with select SmallHD production monitors.

Wooden Camera, the Dallas-based designer and manufacturer of professional camera accessories, has another new product available: the Ultra QR Articulating Monitor Mount, an articulating monitor mount for securely attaching production monitors up to 45 lbs (20kg) to a C-Stand or 5/8” (15mm) Male Baby Pin, with integrated ARCA Swiss dovetail clamp that allows for quick release (QR) of the monitor from the C-Stand.

“We’re excited for filmmakers to see just how versatile it is,” says Dominick Aiello, Senior Director of Accessories at Creative Solutions. “From natively supported, lightweight, SmallHD monitors to hefty 45-pounders, this rugged, reliable mount can handle it all.”

A perfect fit for SmallHD

Compatible with most production monitors, this Ultra QR accessory mounts in two different ways: utilizing the VESA Hole Standard (75mm or 100mm) or via the ARCA Swiss dovetail clamp with select SmallHD production monitors that utilize the ARCA Swiss Slide-On Rail. The ARCA Swiss dovetail clamp quick-release offers a perfect fit for SmallHD Monitors with the ARCA Swiss rail including the OLED 22, CINE 24, VISION 17, VISION 24 and CINE 13 monitors.

Wooden Camera says that “the friction-ball system allows a wide range of articulation and quick adjustments, without having to completely loosen the ratchet handle. Variable positioning includes upwards and downwards tilt, side-to-side pan, and complete 360* rotation from landscape to portrait viewing mode. Users simply tighten the handle once they find a preferred position and the mount provides a reliable hold.” One 3/8″-20 and two 1/4″-20 mounting points are located on the top of the mount for adding articulating arms, video receivers, or other accessories.

Aiello continues, “Everyone has a different style, and their rig reflects that. We designed this mount to disappear into your workflow so you can focus on creating instead of compatibility or reliability issues.”