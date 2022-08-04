Wild Capture will showcase Digital Human Volumetric Video Solutions at SIGGRAPH 2022 and discuss how volumetric video can be used in impactful ways that yield outstanding results.

During SIGGRAPH 2022 Wild Capture will show how using volumetric video and Wild Capture’s technology Houdini users can create lifelike digital humans that cross the ‘uncanny valley.’

A volumetric technology platform and creative services studio for the creation of digital humans, Wild Capture will be at SIGGRAPH 2022 “the premiere conference and exhibition on computer graphics and interactive techniques”, to Showcase Digital Human Volumetric Video Solutions, in collaboration with SideFX and Dimenco.

Earlier this year, Wild Capture introduced the ‘Digital Human Platform’, its own solution to develop volumetric technologies and offer turnkey production services for creating digital humans, volumetric crowds and CG fashion for media production, gaming, and web-based deliveries.

The toolsets leverage Universal Volumetric (UVol), a cross-platform, open-source framework for streaming web-based volumetric video, and Universal Scene Description (USD), a software language for the interchange of 3D computer graphics data. It is designed to multiply Wild Capture’s Digital Human Platform tools to produce lifelike digital human crowd behaviors when deployed at scale. This saves creators hundreds of hours deploying volumetric performances into crowd environments and other functions of asset optimization.

Virtual crowd building and digital fashion

At SIGGRAPH 2022 Wild Capture will have a series of presentations that demonstrate the potential of the tools developed by the company. At SIGGRAPH, Wild Capture is teaming with SideFX, the developers of Houdini, among the world’s leading 3D software applications, and Dimenco, leaders in spatial display technology, at the Houdini HIVE Lounge, an event area at SIGGRAPH well known for featuring technology innovation.

The demonstration titled “Wild Capture Digital Human Solutions for Houdini Users” will showcase the compatibility of Wild Capture’ss Cohort, volumetric video virtual crowd building and digital fashion technology with Houdini. Wild Capture has used Houdini to optimize and simulate their world-class digital humans. Dimenco will provide its SR Pro Display technology to demonstrate how Wild Capture’s volumetric content can be used with various Houdini assets for impressive results.

Where: Houdini HIVE Lounge, Room 208, West Hall – Level 2

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10, 2022 (during Expo Hall hours)

In addition, Will Driscoll, Wild Capture CEO and Louis Normandin, Wild Capture, COO, will make a presentation showing how using volumetric video and Wild Capture’s fashion technology in the production pipeline can give Houdini users access to creating lifelike digital humans that cross the ‘uncanny valley.’ The presentation is titled… “Now Leaving the Uncanny Valley”.

Where: Houdini HIVE Lounge, Room 208, West Hall – Level 2

Date/Time: Wednesday, August 10, 1:40 pm

New ways to use volumetric video and save time

The Wild Capture team will also participate at the SIGGRAPH “Birds of a Feather” – a series of graphics-related, attendee-organized informal discussions of shared interests and technologies. In a virtual presentation entitled, “Enabling Volumetric Video in Production Pipelines,” Driscoll and Normandin will discuss how different industries can use volumetric video in impactful ways that yield outstanding results. They will also cover the various techniques and use cases for high-quality delivery across a wide range of specifications.

“Realistic digital humans in 3D environments that can be navigated by hundreds, even thousands of users simultaneously are the next phase of entertainment and media messaging,” says Driscoll. “Every day, we are discovering new ways to effectively use volumetric video to solve problems and save time, and the results inspire imagination and allow creators to connect with their audiences in a whole new way.”

What : SIGGRAPH “Birds of a Feather”

: SIGGRAPH “Birds of a Feather” Presenter : Will Driscoll, CEO, Wild Capture and Louis Normandin, COO, Wild Capture

: Will Driscoll, CEO, Wild Capture and Louis Normandin, COO, Wild Capture Virtual Presentation Title : Enabling Volumetric Video in Production Pipelines

: Enabling Volumetric Video in Production Pipelines Date/Time : Wednesday, August 10 — 10:00 am–10:30 am

SIGGRAPH 2022 takes place at the Vancouver Convention Centre, in Canada. The event starts August 9, with the following exhibition hours: