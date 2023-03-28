An early-stage developer specializing in digital human technologies, Wild Capture has announced its technology will be available to demo at the 2023 NAB Show.

A suite of AI-driven tools that enables the integration of volumetric video and realistic digital humans, the Digital Human Platform will be a key element of the Wild Capture’s presence at NAB 2023.

Wild Capture will spotlight its Digital Human Technologies at 2023 NAB Show, the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment, taking place April 16-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the NAB Show Capitalize Experiential Zone, an area featuring sessions about digital tech disruption and go-to-market and monetization strategies, Evan Pesses, Wild Capture co-founder and head of strategic partnerships, will join other thought leaders on a panel entitled Metaverses for Entertainment and Enterprise — Capitalizing on Worldbuilding, on Tuesday, April 18 (2:40 PM – 3:10 PM PT) at the West Hall (W2051C Capitalize Inspiration Theater).

The panel, moderated by Gregg Katano, Hologate, SVP U.S. Operations, and Co-Vice Chair of the Producers Guild of America ‘New Media Council’, will explore rapidly growing opportunities in immersive world-building that blend business and entertainment. Evan will demonstrate how Wild Capture’s next-generation volumetric technology solutions are helping film/VFX, events, fashion, and multimedia professionals create digital human character assets and monetize realistic virtual world experiences.

At NAB, the Wild Capture team welcomes opportunities to connect with the professional community to address the key challenges in creating 3D digital humans that can seamlessly blend into the many varied pipelines that utilize spatial media. More specifically, they are available to demonstrate the latest updates to its world-class Digital Human Platform and show use cases that simplify workflows and significantly reduce 3D data sets for digital crowds, customized fashion, and other uses requiring boundaries.

Wild Capture joined NVIDIA Inception

Wild Capture’s Digital Human Platform is a suite of AI-driven tools that enables the integration of volumetric video and realistic digital humans. The company’s core technology, Unify Solver, optimizes the transformation of volumetric footage into standard 3D animated assets that integrate into most existing pipelines. The pioneering solution incorporates the Universal Scene Description (USD) format to deliver 3D visual effects and gaming professionals, digital experience producers, and volumetric capture studio service providers with an efficient workflow for creating assets with unprecedented realism in their interaction with the CGI world around them.

Wild Capture recently announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements. Membership in Inception will allow Wild Capture to expedite the development of superior digital human technologies and benefit from the collective resources of the NVIDIA Omniverse extensible platform based on USD.

Wild Capture does not have a NAB exhibit booth presence but is available to demo their digital human technologies at the event. Evan Pesses and Louis Normandin, Wild Capture, co-founder, and COO, will be at the 2023 NAB Show from April 17- 19. To schedule a briefing, contact Vicky Gray-Clark, Ambient PR, (408)318-1980, [email protected].