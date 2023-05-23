A leading developer specializing in digital human technologies, Wild Capture announced its presence at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) USA 2023, the premier AR/VR event focused on Spatial Computing, including AR, VR, MR, and enabling technologies.

Louis Normandin, Wild Capture COO, will be at the Augmented World Expo USA 2023 to discuss, among other subjects, the importance of standardizing volumetric video formats.

Wild Capture heads to Augmented World Expo USA 2023 an event started in 2010 to accelerate the adoption of augmented reality by bringing together the industry: developers, creators, founders, product leads, C-level executives, enthusiasts, media and analysts. The first AWE event started with only 300 attendees and a handful of exhibitors. Today, AWE events have grown to thousands of attendees from around the world, hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors and an extensive network of professionals in Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and other immersive technologies.

The in-person expo and conference take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif., from May 31 – June 2, with virtual sessions taking place on AWELive.com. Louis Normandin, Wild Capture COO, will join XR industry professionals and thought leaders at AWE as both online session presenter and conference track chair.

Wild Capture is setting the standard for digital-to-human workflows that can be seamlessly integrated across 3D pipelines. The Wild Capture Digital Human Platform is a suite of AI-driven tools that enables the integration of volumetric video and realistic digital humans. The company’s core Unify Solver technology optimizes the transformation of volumetric footage into standard 3D animated assets that integrate into most existing pipelines.

Wild Capture highlights at the AWE

Louis Normandin brings unique expertise and perspective to the world of cinematography and production technology. In his current role, Normandin is chiefly responsible for Wild Capture’s on-set technologies and company operations. Normandin is a member of the RealTime Society’s Interactive Storytelling Interoperability RealTime Standards and the AI for Visual Arts special interest groups. He is also a member of the International Cinematographer’s Guild and the Society of Camera Operators.

Here are the Wild Capture highlights at the AWE USA 2023 :

AWE.Live Online Session: “XR Interoperability and Immersion – Everyone Loves What They Already Know”

Presenter: Louis Normandin, Wild Capture, COO

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 6:00 pm

Location: AWE.Live

Artists, creators, and audiences continually adapt new technologies to their existing skillsets, inspirations, and experiences. In this AWE.Live online session, Louis Normandin explores the crucial role of interoperability in the XR ecosystem. As 3D capture, processing, and distribution technologies constantly evolve and scale, he will discuss the importance of standardizing volumetric video formats to help drive usability and improve overall efficiency.

“When the technical pipelines that support immersion-based content work in harmony with all users to span the gap in user experience, enablement across the medium advances faster and more efficiently to drive growth,” says Normandin.

[Note: Registration on AWE.Live is required to access the session. AWE Community registration provides access to all online sessions and Main Stage sessions from in-person AWE events.]

AWE Conference Track: “XR Enablement”

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 11:00 am — 6:00 pm

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, Grand Ballroom H

As AWE “XR Enablement” Track Chair, Normandin will introduce a full-day series of sessions and speakers. The XR Enablement track takes a comprehensive look at the technologies enabling the spatial computing ecosystem to mature. Topics examined include: AR cloud, 5G, AI, computer vision, SLAM, motion capture, display technology, semiconductors, optics, audio, projection mapping, and also artificial intelligence in XR, avatars, virtual beings, holograms, and the current and future generations of digitally-created “humans.”

Meet With Wild Capture at AWE USA 2023

Normandin will be attending AWE from May 31–June 2. [Note: Wild Capture will not have an exhibit booth presence, but Normandin is available to demo Wild Capture’s digital human technologies at the event.] To schedule a briefing, please contact Vicky Gray-Clark, Ambient PR, (408) 318-1980, [email protected]