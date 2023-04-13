Adobe

Text-Based Editing Comes to Adobe Premiere Pro

Text-Based Editing Comes to Adobe Premiere Pro 1

Adobe seeks to change the game, and your workflow, with its new Text-Based Editing feature.

Profile Picture
Michelle DeLateur
April 13, 2023
Comment

Have you ever wanted to edit a rough cut just by copying and pasting text from an interview? Have you ever wanted to transfer something from a paper edit directly to your timeline? Are you currently using AI Transcription and Editing in your workflow?

Adobe is introducing a way to make all of this happen directly inside Premiere Pro with the new Text-Based Editing feature powered by Adobe Sensei (which you of course read in a long drawn out whisper). The new feature is part of Adobe’s NAB Show 2023 rollout.

Text-Based Editing seeks to speed up and shift transcript-to-editing workflows. Premiere Pro’s AI automatically transcribes your footage, and then, as you edit text and move elements around in the Premiere Pro transcript, the timeline will match the shifts and changes. If you a move a line in a transcript, the sequence will match the new order. It’s essentially a paper-edit (or post-it edit, or Google Doc Edit, or Trello edit, or whiteboard edit) playing out in realtime.

Text-Based Editing Comes to Adobe Premiere Pro 2

Text-Based Editing is currently in the public Beta version of Premiere and, according to Adobe’s blog post, will be released in May. Adobe will be showing this new feature at NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas.

For more on this release, and the 30th Anniversary of After Effects, head to Adobe’s Blog posts.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
adobe Adobe Creative Cloud Adobe Premiere automated transcripts Editing editing transcripts NAB 2023

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like