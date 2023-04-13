Adobe seeks to change the game, and your workflow, with its new Text-Based Editing feature.

Have you ever wanted to edit a rough cut just by copying and pasting text from an interview? Have you ever wanted to transfer something from a paper edit directly to your timeline? Are you currently using AI Transcription and Editing in your workflow?

Adobe is introducing a way to make all of this happen directly inside Premiere Pro with the new Text-Based Editing feature powered by Adobe Sensei (which you of course read in a long drawn out whisper). The new feature is part of Adobe’s NAB Show 2023 rollout.

Text-Based Editing seeks to speed up and shift transcript-to-editing workflows. Premiere Pro’s AI automatically transcribes your footage, and then, as you edit text and move elements around in the Premiere Pro transcript, the timeline will match the shifts and changes. If you a move a line in a transcript, the sequence will match the new order. It’s essentially a paper-edit (or post-it edit, or Google Doc Edit, or Trello edit, or whiteboard edit) playing out in realtime.

Text-Based Editing is currently in the public Beta version of Premiere and, according to Adobe’s blog post, will be released in May. Adobe will be showing this new feature at NAB Show 2023 in Las Vegas.

For more on this release, and the 30th Anniversary of After Effects, head to Adobe’s Blog posts.