With a design that pays homage to retro radio design, blending modern elements, the new Weeylite S05 is an upgrade from the original Weeylite S03 Pocket RGB LED Light.

Viltrox Weeylite LED lights come in different shapes and sizes and now the company has a new pocketable solution, the Weeylite S05 a pocket fill light with OLED display.

Portable light became trendy as LED panels evolved and now you can have fill light solutions that fit in a shirt pocket. One such example is the Weeylite S03, with dimensions of 85x52x21mm and a weight of 72g, the original Pocket RGB LED Light from Viltrox. The new upgraded model, the Weeylite S05, is bigger, but is still a portable pocket fill light, with 102×61.5×22.6mm and a weight of 108g, dimensions justified by the OLED display now present, which makes it easier to check functions and battery status on the LED panel, something that was missing from the first model.

The OLED panel, a much requested feature by users, is one of the key features of the Weeylite S05, which picks the features present on the Weeylite S03, from the built-in basic CCT from 2800-6800K to the 26 FX scene lighting effects suitable for live broadcast, TikTok, YouTube, makeup and video recording. The Weeylite S05 RGB video light includes, says Viltrox, “HSI/RGBWY, X & Y Coordinate etc. RGB modes that can match millions of colors to rich your photography lighting and the stepless 0-100% dimming brightness will offer the best suitable choice.”

The WeeylitePro app to control them all

Versatility is a key feature of the Weeylite S05. Its RGB light mode allows users to adjust the color hue within 360 degrees, through different color matching modes, offering 36,000 colors, so you can define the color you want and, as Viltrox says, “be your own life colorist”.

While there are many small pocketable LED panels available to choose from, there is one good reason to look at the Weeylite family: the fact that you can control these small portable LED panels remotely, through the WeeylitePro Bluetooth app control system, available for both iOS and Android. The Weeylite S03 already uses the app, so the Weeylite S05, which is the new, more powerful solution, follows the same logic, and puts control in the palm of your hand.

The WeeylitePro app becomes the control desk for all your Weeylite Pocket RGB LED lights, as it features 19 channels and 6 groups to achieve group control so that multiple lights can work simultaneously but with different lighting effects, meaning you will easily create the shooting scene you want. The app works remotely at up to 15-20 meters, depending on obstacles and the operating environment.

Buy two for more versatility

With a built-in 2000mAh lithium battery, the Weeylite S05 can work for 70 minutes at full power and takes 3.5 hours to recharge. The LED panel comes with a ¼ screw hole at the bottom, compatible with most tripods, magic arms and other support solutions. The Weeylite S05 is provided with a hot shoe adapter and the Type-C charging cable.

The compact size, low energy consumption, stable color temperature, energy and power saving make the Weeylite S05 a portable solution ideal for photography, video and vlog recording, live broadcasting and so on. Those shooting with mobile devices may find these small LED panels are adequate to use with smartphones, either for video or photography, especially at close range. Due to its small size, they are excellent for tabletop shooting, making it easier to place and hide lights around and behind objects.

The Weeylite S05 is available in Snowy White, Minimalist Grey, Vibrant Orange and Glazed Blue colors, with a price, per unit of $35.99. Due to its characteristics, it’s a solution that works best in pairs, so buying two units is recommended as a starting option. You may find you’ll want to add more to your kit, especially because you can easily control them remotely, no matter where you place them.