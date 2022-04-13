Chinese company FeiyuTech is now shipping its new social media-ready smartphone gimbal, the Vimble 3, an accessory which provides professional image stabilization, says the company.

Vimble 3 is a three-axis smartphone gimbal with gesture controls and quick one button to switch selfie & landscape to portrait modes for easy TikTok videos, social media, live streaming, filmmakers and more.

Affordably priced, at $119.00, the new FeiyuTech Vimble 3 provides, according to FeiyuTech, “professional image stabilization for clean pro video content for social media, influencers, advertisers, and filmmakers, with a greatly improved design for smoother video, including gesture controls, one click intuitive buttons, a lighter portable foldable design, and longer 10 hour battery life for continuous on-the-go content creation.”

The Vimble 3’s light-weight three axis design provides smooth, professional tilt, roll, and pan video shots everywhere you go, isolating your movement from the camera for a clean smooth shot, even when you’re shooting video while moving on an uneven surface. FeiyuTech says that thanks to a new generation of algorithms, the Vimble 3 can effectively make camera shake a thing of the past, all whilst keeping high-quality lossless images. The company claims that “no matter what your scene throws at you, you can guarantee smooth movement and shake free footage.”

The Vimble 3 features gesture controls for quick selfie or group videos and photos with just a flick of the hand; one button switching from landscape to portrait mode for easy TikToks, live streaming, selfies, and group shots; a 198mm long extension rod for selfies and long range shots; an intuitive button lay-out; and compact lighter-weight design that easily folds away into its own velvet carrying bag. Extremely portable, the Vimble 3 only weighs 387g and can easily hold large-screen smartphones weighing up to 250g, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A gimbal that doubles as a tripod

The Vimble 3 space saving design makes it ideal for moving around, as it can easily fit inside your pocket or bag. The gimbal also includes a small tripod, which is now lighter and stronger with better traction for more stability, perfect for video in rough terrains and slippery conditions. The gimbal also includes a ¼” threaded hole at the bottom for mounting to external devices, such as large tripods. There are two ways to connect the Vimble 3 to the phone: directly via Bluetooth or through the included Feiyu ON app.

Vimble 3 Features:

Gesture Controls: for selfies or group photos.

One Button Landscape/Portrait Modes: quickly switch between horizontal and vertical shooting.

Foldable: can be quickly folded and unfolded.

Direct Gimbal Control: through Bluetooth, FeiyuTech ON, or BeautyCam app.

Feiyu ON app: controls AI tracking, self-timer, gestures, time-lapse, panorama photos, and more.

Tilting Angle Lock: can be locked to fit any shooting angle needs.

Extendable Rod: pulls out for super high or long-distance shooting.

Wide-angle Lens View: with slanted arm design.

AB Point Trajectory Memory: one button or automatic focus.

Flash Follow Mode: for optimal lighting.

360° Angle and First Person View (FPV) Mode.

Roll Axis: controlled by dial.

Long Battery Life: up to 10 hours.

Tripod and Velvet Carrying Bag: included.

Available immediately, the FeiyuTech Vimble 3 includes the gimbal in light grey, portable tripod base, extension rod, Type-C charging cable, velvet carrying case, and instruction manual. The Vimble 3 is priced at $119, available through the FeiyuTech store. Folow the link for more information on FeiyuTech products and technology.