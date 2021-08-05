The two new cameras from FeiyuTech are interesting solutions for a variety of users but the Feiyupocket2s is a game changer, says the company, as it is the world’s first detachable gimbal camera.

Based on the breakthrough FeiyuPocket combination gimbal camera, the new next generation FeiyuPocket2 and FeiyuPocket2S lets everyone easily record professional anti-shake image stabilized video of their lives on the fly everywhere they go. Featuring, according to the company, “powerful intelligent shooting functions for both novice and professional photography users alike, including 4K/60fps high-definition high frame rate video up to 120Mbp.”

Both models include features as AI Anti-Distortion mode, Micro High-Torque Mechanical Anti-Shake Technology, a 12MP Sony sensor, 2.0 large aperture, 120° to 130° ultra wide-angle 6-glass high-definition lens for a wider field of view while shooting, built-in speakers, and support for extended external microphones.

Created and manufactured by FeiyuTech, the FeiyuPocket2 and FeiyuPocket2S include a variety of pro photography modes, including All-follow, Trail Time-Lapse, Slow Motion, Panoramic, and Beauty and AI Face Recognition functions for more attractive videos, coupled with a large touch screen and a 5-way joystick for a new level of clarity for portable videos with a super user-friendly experience for all.

FeiyuPocket2S has more features

The gimbal/camera’s encasing is highly durable to resist shock featuring CNC technology with high-quality metal precision processing and a light weight of only 4.4 oz (127g), so it can be held by one hand for easy selfies and carried everywhere in a pocket for outdoor shooting without the need of a heavy gimbal. In addition, the FeiyuPocket2 and FeiyuPocket2S come with the Feiyu Camera App to simultaneously watch video while shooting in real-time and control the camera, take pictures and video, record time-lapse, use remote sensing to control the lens, and more.

Although both cameras share similar features, the FeiyuPocket2 is for more personal use while the FeiyuPocket2S is an upgraded version of the FeiyuPocket2, perfect, says FeiyuTech, for professional photographers and video cinematographers. The Pocket2S is equipped with a 130° ultra wide-angle lens, allowing you to capture more in your camera’s frame. It also includes a magnetic base, which can be easily integrated with the gimbal handle.

A detachable gimbal camera

The FeiyuPocket2S supports WDR (Wide Dynamic Range), which produces clear images even in direct sunlight, dark/low-light, or nighttime shooting; and it also supports HDMI output. The image quality is clearer without flicker, with more expressive detail and more realistic color than ever before. The handle is ergonomic, with a curve design that comfortably molds to the palm of the hand for longer, more comfortable shooting.

What makes the FeiyuPocket2S is its innovative detachable gimbal-camera that allows you to film amazing moments in a new way. Attach the camera to the helmet or any surface around you to get the best angle, you can still control it with the handle in your hand! It’s the “world’s first detachable gimbal camera” says FeiyuTech.

The FeiyuTech FeiyuPocket2 Gimbal Camera is available immediately through FeiyuTech’s official store with an SRP of $359, with a $30 online discount for $329. The FeiyuTech FeiyuPocket2S Gimbal Camera will be available for preorder at Indiegogo with a 25% discount.