Viltrox is shaking up professional cinematography with groundbreaking new pro-quality lenses: LUNA large-format zoom lenses and EPIC anamorphic primes, which will be on display at Cine Gear Expo.

Viltrox unveils new products in LUNA and EPIC professional cinema lens series, and announces the company will take orders from summer 2025, with delivery scheduled later in the year.

The new precision-engineered lenses from Viltrox address growing demand for affordable, flexible, high-end cinema optics. They deliver, the company claims, exceptional cinematic performance at competitive prices. The new lenses are one of the highlights at the company’s booth (S3054) during Cine Gear Expo LA 2025, which opened today and runs until June 7 at the Universal Studios Lot.

Viltrox is expanding the EPIC anamorphic series, which brings the classic widescreen “big movie” aesthetic to modern production. EPIC creates the distinctive ultra-wide cinematic grandeur of major Hollywood films, with signature oval bokeh and horizontal lens flare. EPIC’s uniform 95mm front diameter and identical gear position in all focal lengths make lens changes easy, without time-wasting recalibration.

Here is all the information you need to know about the new products:

EPIC 1.33x Anamorphic Prime Series

This lens series seamlessly squeezes the image by a factor of 1.33X, achieving the coveted cinematic 2.35:1 aspect ratio, when paired with a standard 16:9 sensor. Its precise distortion control—from close-ups to wide shots—prevents common anamorphic flaws like facial widening (“anamorphic mumps”), while retaining signature oval bokeh and distinctive color rendering. Advanced nano-coatings on the front lens offer excellent smudge resistance and durability, for the toughest shooting conditions.

The lenses offer three distinct flare characteristic sets: blue flare, flare-suppressed, and silver flare options, all with minimal focus breathing and identical chromatic response across all focal lengths, for precise color matching during post-production.

Specialized new EPIC focal lengths expand creative possibilities

The EPIC 65mm T2.8 Macro 1.33X Anamorphic PL’s 65mm focal length lens immersively explores the microscopic world through a cinematic frame, with attractive background separation and signature blue streak flares. Engineered with a 1:4 magnification ratio, this lens delivers exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness at minimum focusing distance, precisely resolving micro-scale movement. Precision construction suppresses focus breathing, while buttery-smooth focus transitions ensure seamless cinematography for dynamic macro sequences.

The EPIC 135mm T2.4 1.33x Anamorphic PL, a telephoto anamorphic prime, gives users distinctive spatial compression and strong subject isolation, with signature oval bokeh and blue streak flares. The T2.4 aperture strikes the perfect balance between light intake and detailed rendering, ensuring crisp visuals with a graceful blurred background. The ultra-low distortion and premium aberration control, deliver ultra-low distortion widescreen imagery without compromise. The lens renders skin tones with natural warmth, while achieving precise color fidelity.

Complete lens sets for comprehensive focal length coverage

Viltrox’s primes range from $3,299 to $4,299, with specialty lenses (65mm Macro and 135mm telephoto) at $4,299 each. The EPIC 25/35/50/65/75/100/135 mm Maestro 1.33X PL Set offers flare-suppressed design, optimized for VFX, at $25,800. The EPIC 25/35/50/65/75/100/135mm Memento 1.33X PL Set, also $25,800, delivers a pronounced silver flare aesthetic for stylized cinematography.

LUNA 10x Full-frame/large-format zoom series

The flagship of Viltrox’s ambitious venture into cine zoom optics, the LUNA series delivers unprecedented versatility with constant aperture performance across massive 10x zoom ranges, while maintaining parfocal operation—a critical feature that ensures focus remains consistent throughout zoom adjustments.

These LUNA zoom lenses feature precision-engineered stainless steel mounts, weigh about 15kg, and include integrated magnetic-attachment filter systems with 165mm front diameter for standard matte-box compatibility. The LUNA series is crafted for professional filmmaking, at around $100,000 to $200,000 – exact pricing depends on mount, configuration and regional markets.

LUNA 30-300mm T4.0 (PL mount)

The LUNA 30–300mm T4 10X Zoom (PL mount) is a cine zoom covering FF/VV/LF formats, with constant T4.0 aperture through 10x zoom range, for consistent brightness and shallow depth-of-field.

LUNA 42-420mm T5.6 (LPL mount)

The LUNA 42–420mm T5.6 10X Zoom (LPL mount) excels with a constant T5.6 aperture thru 42-420mm range, and a wide 60mm image circle. The LPL (Large Positive Lock) mount natively supports cine cameras like ARRI ALEXA 65, ARRI ALEXA 265, Fujifilm GFX100, and Blackmagic URSA 17K. The adjustable flange distance with the ARRI LPL mount ensures maximum sensor compatibility and future-proofing.

LUNA professional cinema-grade engineering features include:

10X zoom range (LUNA 30–300mm T4.0 and 42–420mm T5.6) with constant aperture for maximum flexibility: ensures uniform brightness and preserves shallow depth-of-field control across focal lengths.

Field-flattened optics and floating focus system deliver cinema-grade focus consistency and exceptional image clarity for 8K ultra-high-resolution capture, and beyond. Up to 60mm image circle coverage for full frame sensor.

Standard 0.8 MOD focus/zoom gears with precision 8-blade iris and durable construction for reliability.

Built-in ND (neutral density) filter slots, adjustable flange depth, and compatibility with industry-standard accessories and workflow systems.

Minimal distortion and focus breathing throughout zoom range, for cinematic realism and preservation of natural perspective and sharpness.

Availability and ordering

Viltrox will take orders from summer 2025, with delivery scheduled later in the year. Early orders will take priority, because strong demand is anticipated from established production houses and emerging independent filmmakers who need professional-grade optics. Price may vary by market and configuration options.