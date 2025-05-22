Viltrox announced the launch of the DC-A1 Camera Monitor, a seven-inch ultra-bright 1920×1080 FHD touchscreen that delivers ultra-bright HD display and precise image control.

Meeting the needs of professional filmmakers and photographers for a compact but clear monitor that makes brilliant shots easy, the Viltrox DC-A features a 2800-nit display and pro-level monitoring tools.

Priced at $278 / €319 / £260, the new Viltrox DC-A1 camera monitor, a seven-inch ultra-bright 1920×1080 FHD touchscreen, supports up to 4K 60Hz, delivering lossless, high-definition HDMI 2.0 signals for a clear, smooth monitoring experience, making it “ideal for high-end production workflows” according to the company.

The – impressive – 2800-nit ultra-bright high-resolution wide-angle display effortlessly handles, Viltrox claims, “strong illumination and complex lighting environments, ensuring clear visuals in any situation, especially outdoor shooting – a detachable easy-to-use sunhood is included.”

Equipped with advanced monitoring tools and functions – such as 3D LUT, gyroscope, focus peaking, false color, anamorphic de-squeeze, and more – the DC-A1 delivers precise image control to enhance shooting accuracy and efficiency. The DC-A1’s custom LUT import enables seamless color consistency, from on-set monitoring to post-production. This monitor ensures stellar results, with powerful features guided by user-friendly control, making it ideal for aspiring photographers or professional teams. It’s ideal for film crews, as it meets the demanding standards of high-quality productions.

Intuitive controls and operating system

The familiar tactile knob and button controls let users easily navigate functions quickly with one hand for precise control. The customizable preset buttons help photographers instantly access key monitoring features with a single touch. The touchscreen ensures all functions are at the user’s fingertips for an intuitive and seamless creative process. Intuitive pinch-to-zoom allows for detailed inspection of every corner of the frame, ensuring no detail is missed.

Multiple power options, enduring performance

With versatile power supply options, the DC-A1 ensures uninterrupted operation in any environment, making it ideal for extended shooting sessions. For reliability, the monitor supports three power sources: The included NP-F series lithium batteries, DC IN (direct current), and USB C charging.

Silent cooling helps get the best shot, all day

The quiet cooling fan automatically adjusts speed according to the temperature of the monitor, ensuring stable operation even during long hours of work – and keeping the monitor cool without excessive noise. The monitor is compact and lightweight at just 188x110x28mm and 348g.

Comprehensive accessories included

The standard package provides everything needed for immediate use. As well as the DC A1 monitor, it includes a robust hard carrying case, custom-designed tilt and swivel mount, NF-F550 battery, convenient quick-release sunhood, custom-fit screen protector, HDMI cable, mini HDMI cable, and USB-C power cable.

Key strengths of the DC-A1 include:

Daylight-bright display:2800 nits 7″ IPS touchscreen for clear viewing even under strong sunlight.

Professional toolset: Built-in focus peaking, zebras, waveform scope, false-color, and 3D LUT support for precise visual control.

Rugged portability: Metal housing and included sun hood (foldable) with an overall weight of just 348g – compact enough for gimbals or travel yet built for outdoor shoots.

Smart cooling and power: An auto-speed fan keeps the DC-A1 cool and quiet under load. It runs on standard NP-F batteries, USB-C, or DC input for flexible, all-day operation.

Full 4K 60Hz workflow: HDMI 2.0 input/output supports up to DCI 4K at 60 Hz, enabling seamless monitoring of high-resolution camera feeds.

Follow the link for more information about the new Viltrox DC-A1 camera monitor.