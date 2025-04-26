It’s a manual flash, so you’ll have to know how to expose using it, but with seven adjustable power levels from 1/64 to 1/1, the new Viltrox Vintage Z1 flash may be all the lighting you need in your pocket.

If you’re OK with using a flash on top of your camera, and use a flash that has no way to rotate the head for indirect light, then the Vintage Z1 camera flash from Viltrox may be something to add to your photography kit. Delivering a Guide Number (GN) of 12 (ISO 100, meters), the compact Vintage Z1 provides powerful illumination to overcome ambient light and capture well-lit shots in low-light or backlit conditions. It comes with a white diffuser to soften its light, imbuing photos with a smooth, natural, ethereal glow and enhancing clarity and translucency, according to Viltrox.

This is not an automatic flash, so if you can’t be bothered to use a manual flash, it’s better to look elsewhere. But if you want a pocketable, easy to use manual flash, the Viltrox Vintage Z1 may fit the bill. The Vintage Z1 offers precise control for creative lighting through seven adjustable power levels from 1/64 to 1/1… like the flashes used in the past… and some modern units that also allow users to have full control.

True, manually controlling your flash may not be what most people are after, but if you know what you’re doing or are willing to learn, then the Viltrox Vintage Z1 is a viable solution, enabling meticulous light management in a wide variety of scenarios, making it beneficial for both novices and experts in fine-tuning highlights and shadows. The flash features a rapid 0.2s-3.5s recycle time, ensuring uninterrupted shooting to capture decisive moments, according to Viltrox. With 28mm wide-angle coverage, it provides even illumination for diverse situations, from indoor portraits to street photography. The short flash duration of 1/5,000s to 1/50,000s captures, Viltrox claims, “fast action with exceptional clarity.”

The Vintage Z1’s built-in battery ensures robust performance for extended shoots, according to the numbers provided by Viltrox. On a full charge, it delivers approximately 400 to 10,000 flashes, supporting stable operation even during high-intensity use or on a full day of shooting. Fast charging via USB-C allows a complete charge in just 50 minutes and even allows simultaneous charging and use, ensuring an uninterrupted creative workflow. For extra safety and efficiency, a 15-minute auto-sleep mode helps conserve power, keeping the flash ready to capture every moment.

The iconic retro aesthetics that justify the name – Vintage Z1 Flash Light – are the icing on the cake. The premium matte silver alloy chassis delivers nostalgic appeal through its artisanal craftsmanship – with lychee-textured genuine leather cladding and precision-engineered mechanical dials. Weighing just 116g and measuring only 6.8 × 5.0 × 7.4 cm, this palm-sized lighting solution provides unprecedented portability for mobile creatives. It seamlessly integrates into compact camera setups, allowing spontaneous urban and travel photography.

With a price of $​​​49.99 the Viltrox Vintage Z1 may not have a rotatable head, like some other flashes, that would be helpful in some setups (and more power would be needed) but its retro design turns heads when you pick it from your photo bag and attach it to your camera. People around you will want to have a Vintage Z1 too…