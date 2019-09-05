Minnekhada and Seymour are the names of the first two zero-emissions battery power packs built specifically for the entertainment industry. They deliver clean energy, low noise and no diesel smell.

Sustainability. Environmentally Friendly. Filmmaking. Partnering together. Those are the key words for Sim’s project launched in 2018, through the creation of a Green Initiative with a mission “to grow our business while providing the best products & services that enable sustainable practices in the motion picture industry.”

The initiative includes everything from reducing emissions to reducing the amount of materials used while also acquiring environmentally-friendly materials, reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfill, protecting biodiversity or ensuring environmental compliance with local laws and regulations. The Sim Green initiative also includes a shift to a digital, paperless office environment facilitated by efficient, electronic database systems and cloud storage.

Among the goals is the expansion of the company’s rental portfolio to include emission-free battery power stations to offer clients clean and quiet power solutions. That’s where the Urban Power Source appear. They represent the largest, mobile, zero-emissions battery power packs available today built specifically for the entertainment industry.

The two first Urban Power Source units

Sim has now taken delivery of the first two units, named Minnekhada and Seymour, after the regional parks within Metro Vancouver featured on their exterior, demonstrating Sim’s commitment to the communities in which it operates.

Engineered, designed and built in British Columbia, the power stations feature built-in, uninterruptible power supply properties and allow for up to 124kg of CO2 emissions savings per charge. In a package identical in size and weight to a standard generator, the near-silent units deliver 125kWh of power storage with an output capacity of 72kW, and a 3-phase 120/208V power supply at 200 amps per phase.

Compatible with today’s LED lighting technology, the versatile Urban Power Source operates with low noise and no diesel smell, making it easier for production companies to shoot in sensitive locations. It also results in reduced distribution and maintenance costs. The uninterruptible power supply has flow-through capability and a daisy chain connectivity option for additional run-time. As a result, it helps to avoid “lost shots” on set, making it the smartest mobile, clean-energy choice available to the film and television industry today.

Clean energy, low noise, no diesel odor

“Much is said about our environment and the need for us all to be aware of the impact today’s decisions have on our future,” said Sim President, Production Services, Eleanor O’Connor. “As a supplier of studios, cameras, production equipment and post-production services, we have taken a leadership role in reconfiguring our collective carbon footprint. Acting on our Sustainability Goals, we’re committed to minimizing our environmental impact, growing sustainably and inspiring others to take action.”

Urban Power Source delivers zero-emissions, clean energy with low noise and no diesel odor. Mobile and complete, ready to hit the road, they offer the most juice for non-stop action in the cleanest Green way possible with the technology now available.

