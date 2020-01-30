Ever since Canon added the previously missing ≈23.976p (aka “23.98p”) framerate in 1080p via a free firmware update, many users declared the “Rich Port” camcorder “perfect” except for the short battery life. Thankfully, a solution is being offered by a third-party company in the form a a battery grip. At US$100, the Canon EOS RP Battery Grip from Poland costs only US$21 more than Canon’s own US$79 EG-E1 Extension Grip which sadly does not extend battery life. Ahead is a video and more information about this welcome solution, and a link to my prior article about the Canon EOS RP “Rich Port” camera/camcorder.

Above, Canon EOS RP with battery grip attached

Link to prior article

Here is the link to my prior article: Canon EOS RP full-frame camcorder US$999 Rich Port observations.

Above, Kingship Tech rejoices about the added ≈23.976p (aka “23.98p”) framerate, but he calls it “24”. It is not exact 24.000, as I clarified in detail in my prior article.

The manufacturer uses a tool-less mount to the RP battery grip. The company (which makes similar battery grips for other cameras) uses two 18650 cells (not included), which give “massive amounts of power” versus the original battery.

You can purchase the Canon EOS RP Battery Grip directly from the manufacturer here. The same applies with the other grips they offer for other cameras.

In my research, I see that 18650 cells are available with 3500 mAh (each) currently cost about US$25 for a kit with a pair of batteries and a charger (Amazon — B&H), shown above and below.

Considering that the original Canon battery has only 1040 mAh and the sum of this grip will total 70000 mAh (3500 x 2), the camera should theoretically last over six times longer than it would with the original Canon battery. So far, I have not tested this camera or this battery grip personally or have any commercial relationship with Canon or with the manufacturer of the grip.

Precaution from the manufacturer

The solution is 100% safe, but the manufacturer of the camera blocked the battery status information for third party battery manufacturers. Our grip features a battery level indicator to keep track of the battery percentage.

Image credit

All images with a yellow background in this article are courtesy of Studio Produkcji Milosz Przepadlo, the manufacturer of the Canon EOS RP Battery Grip.

