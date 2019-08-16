Think Tank Photo has a new series of backpacks for photographers, enabling them to access gear quickly, whether on the run or in the studio: it’s the Urban Access family, introduced with two models.

Easy to pack and even easier to access, that’s how Think Tank Photo defines the new line of backpacks from the company. The Urban Access, now introduced, enables you to get to your gear quickly—whether on the run or in the studio. Access panels on both sides enable you to sling the backpack left or right, while the rear-panel provides complete access to your gear when working directly out of the bag. Plus, the center tripod mounting system balances even large tripods securely while still allowing access to your gear. And of course, the harness is padded and shaped for all day comfort.

Available in two sizes, the Urban Access 13 and the Urban Access 15, the new family was designed with accessibility in mind, so both backpacks offer a combination of dual-side and back-panel access. The Urban Access 13 fits one ungripped DSLR or Mirrorless body with lens attached up to a 24–70mm f/2.8, 2–4 additional lenses including a 70–200mm f/2.8 detached, a 13” laptop, plus personal gear. The Urban Access 15 fits one ungripped DSLR or Mirrorless body with lens attached up to a 70–200mm f/2.8, 3–5 additional lenses, a strobe, a 15” laptop, plus personal gear.

Center tripod mounting

Think Tank Photo backpacks also feature a center tripod mounting system balances even large tripods securely while still allowing access to your gear. The plush harness is shaped for all day comfort and fit, and includes load lifters, a removable waist belt and sternum strap. The harness system also features a luggage handle pass-through for efficient travel. Plus, premium-quality materials coated in DWR, magnetic buckles and YKK RC Fuse zippers provide durability and ensure longevity. A seam-sealed rain cover is also included.

Inside, a unique divider system can be configured for access on either side based on the photographer’s preference. The back panel features an internal, dedicated laptop sleeve for ultimate security and protection. A top compartment and internal organizer pockets give you quick access to filters, batteries, memory cards, etc. Collapsible water bottle pockets on both sides and tuck-away tripods straps make for a clean, streamlined look.

“The Urban Access Backpack delivers unprecedented gear access in a stylish, modern design,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank CEO and Lead Designer. “The combination of dual-side and back-panel access means that your gear is readily accessible when you see your shot.”

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now