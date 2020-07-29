Tilta, builders of fully customizable camera cages that allow you to build your dream camera rig will support the new EOS R5, and one of the first products is going to be “hot” among users.

If you’re afraid your Canon EOS R5 will have overheating problems, the first module added to the Tiltaing series for the R5 is the solution for you: it’s the EOS R5 Cooling Kit!

Soon after Canon introduced the EOS R5 and EOS R6 mirrorless models, users started to discuss the overheating problems the cameras have, which may or not be a problem, depending on who you listen to. Canon assumed there are some limitations in terms of continued use and now we see that independent companies have already started to tackle the overheating problem announcing a solution. It may sound strange, but hey, it’s true.

Tilta has just announced its EOS R5 Cooling Kit, created to extend recording times and help mitigate overheating. The company confirmed that the module is the first for the Canon EOS R5, which is the next camera system to be supported in its Tiltaing collection of camera accessories, which offers cages for a variety of cameras, from Panasonic or Sony to Fujifilm, Nikon or DJI.

The company is comprised of several different sections including one for filmmakers looking to have a highly customizable setup for their camera rigs, one for aspiring cinema-based product engineers looking to get their ideas out into the world, and one for fans of Tilta looking for brand clothing and useful cinema tools. Now the company enters the market for “cooling kits”, with a solution that may well be needed for the EOS R5, maybe the EOS R6, and cameras from other manufacturers.

Tiltaing Cooling Kit for R5 is the start

Canon may be on top of the overheating situation, as recent news published by the website Canon News mention that the company has a patent, from 2019, for a lens adapter with a cooling system built in. The article has also some interesting points about the overheating problem that you may want to read…

Anyways, for those who may need a cooling solution to fully explore the CMOS image sensor and 8K RAW / 4K 120P capabilities of the Canon EOS 5, even under hot weather, the Tiltaing Cooling Kit for the EOS R5 will help to extend recording times and help mitigate overheating. The module, which is easily installed, combines a fan, heat sink and temperature sensor. It will activate as needed, and can be removed with ease. It may look odd, with the vari-angle monitor having to be kept out of the way, but there is, apparently, no other way to do it.

The module is the first of a series of accessories, as the company wants to make other components for the Canon EOS R5 available soon. A brand new tactical camera cage – where the cooling module will fit, I presume – is coming, along with other products. Visit Tilta’s website for more information.

Develop with Tilta

The company offers a wide selection of fully customizable camera cages allow you to build your camera rig as you see fit, with base cages for a variety of small cinema cameras, mirrorless cameras and DSLRs to which you can add or remove sections. Several parts of these cages are interchangeable with other Tiltaing camera cages such as the top handle, side power/focus handles, baseplates, and battery plates which allows you to swap these parts between cages if you own multiple cameras and Tiltaing camera cages.

Tilta’s line of cages is continuously updated with new designs as new cameras are released into the market. The company is also open to work with cinema product developers who, Says Tilta, “can collaborate with our engineers to make their dream reality. The idea is simple: develop and submit your idea(s) to us and if we are interested in the design, we will work with you to develop the product and get it out onto the market.