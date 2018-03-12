Access speed and ease are key elements of the Modular Belt System from Think Tank Photo, which now offers new pouches expandable to fit pro-sized lenses with hoods in the shooting position.

Ideal for shooting sporting events, weddings and photojournalism where rapid camera gear deployment is essential, the Modular Belt System allows users to customize the different elements according to their needs and preferences. In many cases, photographers transport their gear to an event in a roller or backpack, and then transition to a modular system for a more efficient workflow.

Now available with Version 3.0 components, this solution moves the weight of your camera equipment and accessories from your shoulders to your waist. The system consists of individual lens and accessory pouches that attach to, and slide around, a specially designed belt. Since the pouches are modular, the system can be configured for any assignment, under any condition.

The newly added Camera Clip Adapter V3.0 belt attachment for the Peak Design Capture Clip, SpiderLight and SpiderPro camera clips allows the clip to rotate on any Think Tank belt for better workflow. Using Think Tank’s patented rotate or lock technology, photographers can lock down their pouches or rotate them freely around the belt when kneeling, sitting or running.

The Lens Changers V3.0 feature one-hand drawstring closures that secures lenses, wide-mouth opening for quick one-handed access, and outer stretch pocket provides space for a lens cap. In addition to new versions of the existing Lens Pouches, the brand-new Lens Changer 150 V3.0 accommodates a 150–600mm f/5–6.3 lens with hood reversed.

Lens Pouches V3.0 offer a wide variety of essential features. The new Flash Mob V3.0 is a belt pouch for DSLR flashes with attached diffuser. The Hubba Hubba Hiney V3.0 beltpack/shoulder bag hybrid includes removable dividers and is a versatile lightweight solution for carrying a small camera kit, lenses or accessories. The Skin Lens Changers are lightweight compressible modular pouches that hold a wide variety of lenses.

The new Modular Essentials Set V3.0 includes four of the most popular modular pouches. Photographers get the R U Thirsty? water bottle pouch free compared to buying each component separately. The set includes the Lens Changer 50 V3.0, LC75 Pop-Down V3.0, Speed Changer V3.0, and the R U Thirsty? V3.0.

Modular belts and harnesses have also been upgraded. All belt edges are padded for comfort and support and the adjustable buckle prevents the belt from loosening yet is easy to resize. Visit Think Tank Photo website for complete information about the new products.