IBC announced that its most prestigious honour, the International Honour for Excellence (IHFE), will be presented to world-renowned editor Thelma Schoonmaker during IBC2025.

Recognised for her extraordinary contribution to cinema, three-time Academy Award-winning editor Thelma Schoonmaker has a career spanning more than five decades.

Film editor Thelma Schoonmaker has been at the forefront of moving picture innovation for over fifty years, having helped Martin Scorsese edit his first feature in 1967 and gone on to collaborate with him in the editing of his creative vision in every major work since Raging Bull. The award recognises her extraordinary achievements and lifetime contribution to the art and craft of filmmaking and helping shape modern cinema through her close collaboration with Scorsese.

Her credits include Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Irishman, and most recently, Killers of the Flower Moon. She is the only editor to receive nine Oscar nominations, winning a record three Academy Awards for Raging Bull, The Aviator and The Departed. Schoonmaker has also won BAFTAs for Raging Bull and Goodfellas, and in 2019 received the BAFTA Fellowship – the British Academy’s highest honour.

A passionate advocate for film restoration, she continues to champion the legacy of her late husband, director Michael Powell, and the landmark works of Powell and Pressburger. The influence of the editing in Scorsese’s films extends across generations of filmmakers, documentary makers and editors, inspiring technical mastery, creativity and unwavering passion for the craft of storytelling.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Thelma Schoonmaker’s unique contribution and legacy is felt across the entire media world. Her dedication to storytelling, technical brilliance and lifelong commitment to collaboration exemplify the very best of our industry. People are at the heart of IBC, and we’re proud to honour those who have not only shaped the media we all know and love – but who continue to inspire new generations to come.”

The International Honour for Excellence (IHFE) award will be presented in person on Sunday 14 September at 18.00 CEST on the main stage of the IBC Conference in the RAI Amsterdam. Earlier in the day at the IBC Conference, Thelma Schoonmaker will also participate in a Fireside Chat about her life in film, hosted by journalist and author Carolyn Giardina, Consulting Editor of American Cinema Editors’ ‘Cinema Editor’ Magazine. The session will be free to attend for all IBC2025 attendees.