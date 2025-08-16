At IBC2025, Avid will show how it is transforming news and post production workflows to help teams move faster, collaborate smarter, and deliver impactful stories with greater reach and ROI.

The newly launched MediaCentral and Wolftech News integration will be one of the highlights during Avid’s presence at IBC2025. Discover more visiting stand 7.A59 at RAI Amsterdam.

New automation and AI tools will be front and center as Avid demonstrates how news and editorial teams can work faster and save hours of mundane tasks with powerful agentic workflows. With new open APIs and seamless orchestration, Avid’s robust partner ecosystem empowers users to customize their workflows and accelerate delivery – powered through hundreds of plug-and-play tools and partners like Traco.ai, Digital Nirvana and Streamwell.

“Content moves the world – and Avid powers the greater creators and trusted newsmakers who produce it,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO at Avid. “IBC2025 marks a major milestone in Avid’s innovation mission as we double down on automation, open ecosystems and unified content experiences. We are empowering organizations to accelerate content creation and make the most of their media. Watch this space – there’s much more to come.”

Visitors to the Avid booth will see the EMEA debut of the newly launched MediaCentral and Wolftech News integration, which enables end-to-end planning, production, and publishing from a single interface. Avid’s next-generation newsroom vision is powered by story-centric workflows and its unified content data platform. This intelligent platform delivers global media access, metadata flow, semantic search, and browser-based editorial – taking teams from pitch to publication.

For audio post, IBC2025 will see the debut of new groundbreaking Pro Tools updates, including the newly launched Splice integration, evolving MIDI functionality to empower music creators, AI-driven Speech-to-Text capabilities, and enhanced interoperability with Media Composer – pivotal updates marking a leap forward in music and audio postproduction workflows.

Avid will also show how it is advancing postproduction workflows through smarter integrations and scalable cloud solutions built on AWS. Media Composer and NEXIS Remote enable high-resolution, collaborative editing from anywhere, leveraging AI partner integrations like Flawless directly in the timeline. Show attendees will be able to preview new best-in-class tools via Avid’s open and rapidly-growing Media Composer Panel SDK.

Avid’s unified cloud strategy, backed by its collaboration with AWS, accelerates deployment, reduces infrastructure costs, and expands access to global creative talent. By empowering distributed teams to collaborate in real-time, Avid enables faster, more efficient storytelling – whether for breaking news or premium entertainment content. At IBC2025, Avid offers a clear view into the future of media production – where intelligent workflows and cloud-powered collaboration set a new benchmark for what creators can achieve.