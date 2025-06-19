Avid announced the release of Pro Tools 2025.6, a pivotal update that marks a significant leap forward in music and audio postproduction workflows. The new features will be shown at IBC2025.

With groundbreaking new Splice integration, MIDI improvements, AI-driven Speech-to-Text, and more Avid is setting a new standard in how creators produce, edit and deliver audio content.

At the heart of the 2025.6 release is Avid’s deepening commitment to empowering music producers and artists with the intuitive, powerful tools they need for a fully-fledged music creation environment, along with an easier-to-use dashboard to get started.

With groundbreaking new Splice integration, MIDI improvements, AI-driven Speech-to-Text, an expanded ARA ecosystem to streamline vocal production, more tightly integrated ADR and reconform workflows, and a new in-app dashboard, Avid is setting a new standard in how professional and aspiring creators produce, edit and deliver audio content for music, film, TV and streaming.

Splice, the world’s largest royalty-free sample library, expands Pro Tools’ ability to tap into virtually any sound a musician or production team needs. Splice is now built directly into Pro Tools, putting millions of loops, FX, and one-shots at the fingertips of music creators – enabling users to discover, audition, and drop in high-quality sounds, without ever having to leave Pro Tools.

Splice’s AI-powered “Search with Sound”

Creators can drag audio clips from the Pro Tools timeline directly into Splice’s AI-powered “Search with Sound” panel to match samples by rhythm, key and tempo – eliminating app switching and guesswork. Users can preview the samples and then seamlessly drag them back into their session. Pro Tools users can access over 2,500 free samples, with the option to unlock the full library via a monthly paid subscription.

Kenna Hilburn, SVP, Product at Avid, said: “Whether producers and artists are sketching out ideas, building out tracks, or applying final touches, Pro Tools’ Splice integration provides a more powerful environment for creating music – giving users the ability to quickly find the perfect sound while staying in their creative flow.”

“Putting Splice directly into the creative workflow is core to our mission,” added Kenny Ochoa SVP of Content at Splice. “This integration makes it easier than ever for Pro Tools users to access our AI-powered discovery and world-class sound library—right where they’re making music.”

Faster, smarter MIDI creation

Avid is also updating Pro Tools to enable faster, smarter MIDI creation through significant updates that streamline composition workflows:

MIDI Operations to the MIDI Editor – Key editing tools are now integrated directly into the MIDI Editor – no more switching windows.

– Key editing tools are now integrated directly into the MIDI Editor – no more switching windows. MIDI Note Labels – Rename MIDI notes in the piano roll to match your specific drum kits or instruments to easily keep track of how these sounds are laid out.

– Rename MIDI notes in the piano roll to match your specific drum kits or instruments to easily keep track of how these sounds are laid out. Live Mode & Input Monitoring Enhancements – Hear exactly what you play in real time, perfect for performance-based sessions.

Chris Winsor, Director of Product Management – Pro Tools Software at Avid, noted: “These updates, for both seasoned music professionals and those just entering the industry, reinforce Pro Tools as a complete solution for producers, artists and editors working across genres and styles – from electronic music to film scoring.”

For audio post professionals and music producers, Pro Tools 2025.6 introduces a Speech-to-Text AI engine that accelerates dialogue and music editing, saving users hours of searching for dialog and vocal takes. Editors can search via a dedicated transcript window any audio file in a session for speech/lyric information, displayed as text directly in context with the associated clips to find specific vocal takes and speed navigation.

“The reaction from both the postproduction and music communities has been incredibly positive,” added Hilburn. “Speech-to-text is a major step forward, simplifying ADR, editing, and dialogue workflows.”

Expanded Pro Tools’ ARA ecosystem

Building on its unrivaled partner ecosystem, Avid has extended Pro Tools enhancements and integrations with industry-leading partners, cutting hours from traditional music and post workflows. Avid has expanded Pro Tools’ ARA ecosystem to offer tighter, faster and more flexible integration with key partners for music and audio postproduction, enabling direct timeline access while eliminating the need to roundtrip audio. These include:

Waves Sync Vx – Quickly aligns multiple vocal tracks, automatically locking the time and pitch to the lead track with pinpoint accuracy, enabling easier editing of vocal arrangements.

– Quickly aligns multiple vocal tracks, automatically locking the time and pitch to the lead track with pinpoint accuracy, enabling easier editing of vocal arrangements. Dreamtonics Synthesizer V – Vocal tool for generating and sculpting vocal tracks by sketching out melodies, writing lyrics, choosing from a collection of vocals recorded and licensed from real singers, and synthesize custom expressions utilizing AI technology.

Pro Tools 2025.6 also enhances support for industry-leading audio post solutions, including tightly integrated ADR workflows and quicker, more reliable reconforming through other key partners:

Non-Lethal Applications Cue Pro – Streamlined ADR and cueing tool that overlays video directly over the Pro Tools video output to provide instant visual feedback.

– Streamlined ADR and cueing tool that overlays video directly over the Pro Tools video output to provide instant visual feedback. The Cargo Cult Matchbox 2.0 – New Smart-Conform automation offers speedier and more reliable reconforming processes between Pro Tools and NLE’s like Media Composer, saving hours of tedious cleanup work.

Pro Tools 2025.6 will be available to all Pro Tools Artist, Studio, and Ultimate subscribers, as well as perpetual license holders on an active support plan. Many features will also be accessible to Pro Tools Intro users. The new features will be showcased live at IBC2025 in Amsterdam September 12-15.